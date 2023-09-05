England spinner Sarah Glenn excited by prospect of cricket at 2028 Olympic Games

Sarah Glenn would welcome the addition of T20 cricket to the Olympic Games (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England spinner Sarah Glenn says cricket would be the perfect fit for the Olympic Games.

International Olympic Council president Thomas Bach has hinted in a recent interview that he would like to see T20 cricket added to the roster of sports at the 2028 Los Angeles games.

Glenn was part of the squad that represented England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and would relish the chance to play in LA.

“Definitely, cricket is a sport that can fit anywhere and it would be exciting if that happens,” she said.

“It will be a weird feeling because we are used to driving towards the World Cup and Ashes, they are such unique events for us.

“It will have a weird feeling to start with but it would develop into something that we would really want to win and take charge of, a bit like when we were in the Commonwealth Games.

“We didn’t know what to expect, the opening ceremony was very different, but once we got out there it was just a game of cricket.

“Hopefully, it could also open cricket to a new audience that is invested in to the Olympic Games. We always want to push our game forward.”

Glenn is part of the England squad that is hoping to wrap up a T20 series win over Sri Lanka.

Heather Knight’s side were pegged back in the three-match series on Sunday, meaning Wednesday’s match at Derby is the decider.

It is the perfect venue for Glenn, who was born in the city and has many special memories at the County Ground.

“It is really special, I grew up playing here and grew up coming to watch the cricket and asking for autographs afterwards,” she said.

“So it is quite a special ground and I will definitely be engaging with the crowd after the game as well.

“Back then I didn’t know as much about women’s cricket, it wasn’t in the public’s eye as much and seeing that young girls can have female cricketers as role models is really exciting.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting to now be giving autographs, but it naturally just happened because I enjoyed the game. It will be nice to chat to fans after the game and hopefully inspire them.”

Lauren Bell will not be involved for England after she pulled out of the match, and forthcoming one-day series, due to illness.