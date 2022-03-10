Environment In Focus: North West cricketers take on ‘responsibility’ of climate action as sport most vulnerable to change

Union takes initiative to make its clubs more energy efficient

Way forward: The Eglinton grounds team who will be included in the scheme which will introduce hybrid pitches

The Game Changer Report of 2017 identified cricket as the “most climate-vulnerable pitch sport and the sport most impacted by climate change”.

Certainly no-one involved with cricket on these islands would disagree with the first observation and the North West Cricket Union are set to play a major role in doing something about the second.

The union, through their chairman Peter McCartney, applied for a National Lottery Grant worth up to £10,000 for a project entitled Cricket and batting for Climate Action. They received the full award.

So, from April 1 to the end of October, there will be a feasibility study into cricket clubs tackling climate action, a training course for cricket club ground staff on best practice and a Youth Climate Leaders Programme to show how they can make a difference.

“Sport may not be the most important reason to tackle climate change but it does provide us with a glimpse of how things are changing worldwide,” says McCartney, who comes from a rural area. “Here in the North West we have witnessed the impact of flooding first-hand in recent years and the number of cricket grounds and matches affected.

“Our new project will look to support clubs becoming more energy efficient, reduce costs and train our ground staff in new technologies such as hybrid pitches.

“The Youth Climate Leaders Programme will help our Junior Warriors players make small differences and positive changes and if we can reduce our carbon footprint as a sport then it’s a step in the right direction.”

A consultant is being employed to do the feasibility study which will mostly involve grounds keeping. When the results come through they will go back to the clubs with their advice and a workshop will then be held.

Ground staff will be advised on best practices, not just on hybrid pitches, but the use of fertilizer, water usage and energy machinery and waste.

“It will not only reduce the clubs’ carbon emissions but ensure they are better off financially through energy savings, so that suits everyone,” added McCartney. “Even if a club doesn’t see the immediate benefit of the climate change programme it will be to their mutual benefit in saving costs.

McCartney also hopes the training course will act as a catalyst to get people onto the Turf Management Course at Greenmount College.

“Trevor Doherty, who is now looking after the North West’s international venue at Bready, has done the course already and this is a chance to get more onto the apprentice scheme,” he says.

McCartney lists the project’s benefits as the reduction of carbon footprint in cricket clubs; the feasibility study can be used by clubs throughout Ireland; ground staff getting new skills and education which will enhance their job prospects; the empowerment of youth volunteers to make a difference both individually and collectively and act as leaders on positive climate action; all adding up to sustainable cricket clubs with a reduction in energy costs.”

It helps that the North West can boast a ready-made audience of 200 Junior Warriors – all under 18 - so, as McCartney adds. “we can tie it into their training programmes and explain to them how they can make a difference in their own house and within their own environment, so it’s not all cricket-related.”

Summing up, he says: “It is the responsibility of us all to leave our sport and this planet in a better shape for future generations. The reality is the impact of climate change on sport and our way of life will continue to worsen if we don’t take action now and we hope to play a small part in making those positive differences.”