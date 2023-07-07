Few changes as Irish side given shot at redemption for T20 World Cup qualifiers

Neil Rock features as the new face in the Ireland squad for the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Edinburgh

All but one of the Ireland squad that failed to qualify for the World Cup Finals in India this year will get a chance to redeem themselves in Edinburgh this month after being named in the panel for the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Ross Adair and Neil Rock are the only new faces for the seven-team round-robin tournament which begins on July 20, with the top two qualifying for the Finals in the United States and West Indies next summer.

Andy McBrine, who was not involved in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, and PJ Moor — the only member of the ODI squad who did not get a game in his native Zimbabwe — are the two players dropped.

They make way for Adair, who played in all six T20 internationals during the winter with a top score of 65, and Rock, who impressed with the bat for the Northern Knights in the first T20 inter-provincial festival in Cork this season, although he has played only one T20I since 2021.

Paul Stirling, as confirmed earlier this week, takes over the captaincy from Andrew Balbirnie, with the selectors backing the bulk of the squad which reached the T20 World Cup in Australia last winter.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands qualified for the 50-over World Cup in India after another stunning run chase to end Scotland’s hopes.

Needing to pass the Scots’ 277 for nine in 44 overs to pip their opponents on run rate, they got home by four wickets with seven balls to spare to join Sri Lanka and the eight automatic qualifiers.

Ireland squad: P Stirling (capt), M Adair, R Adair, A Balbirnie, C Campher, G Delany, G Dockrell, G Hume, J Little, B McCarthy, N Rock, H Tector, L Tucker, B White, C Young.

Ireland fixtures: July 20 v Italy; July 21 v Denmark; July 23 v Austria; July 24 v Jersey; July 27 v Germany; July 28 v Scotland.