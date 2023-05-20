Former Australia Test captain Brian Booth dies aged 89

Former Australia Test captain Brian Booth has died at the age of 89, Cricket Australia said.

The middle order batter played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain.

He scored 1773 runs, including five centuries, at an average of 42.21.

Booth made his Test debut in the 1961 Ashes tour, which Australia won 2-1.

Brian Booth (top row, second from left) with the Australia side during a tour of England (PA) — © PA

He went on to lead his country in the first two matches of the 1965-66 Ashes series, which was drawn 1-1.

Booth also represented Australia in hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and received an MBE from the Queen in 1982.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said: “Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and their family and friends.

“Less than 50 players have captained the Australian men’s Test team and Brian’s name is included on a list that features many of the game’s greats.

“He has had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed. His contribution to cricket continues to be an inspiration and will always be remembered.”

Booth is survived by his wife Judy and four daughters.