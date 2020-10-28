Funding drive launched for NI cricket international Andrew Patterson facing life in wheelchair

Andrew Patterson on the cricket pitch with his brother Mark in 2008

A fundraising campaign has been launched for a former Ireland cricketer who is set to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair after suffering a rare hereditary disorder.

Andrew Patterson, who played international cricket from 1996 to 2002, and represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in 1998, was diagnosed with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia - known as HSP, a progressive weakness and stiffness of the legs - in March 2013.

Despite adapting his home to accommodate the changes required for the deterioration of his legs - it cost more than £200,000 - the 45-year-old from Newtownabbey needs a lift to access the bedroom and upstairs.

Reconstructing the staircase would have cost more than anticipated so the advice is to install a lift. An appeal has been set up for Andrew, a father of three, through a GoFundMe page.

The target is to raise £25,000 but by 6pm last night, barely 24 hours after the page was opened, almost £18,000 had been pledged from more than 400 donors.

"It's an unbelievable response, I'm very humbled by it and would like to sincerely thank everyone who has donated. It's just incredible," said Andrew.

Just two weeks ago he received confirmation from his consultant that things would get worse and, possibly, quickly.

Happy family: Andrew Patterson with wife Sarah and children Ella (right), Brooke and Drew

"There are more than 20 strains of spastic paraplegia and just a couple of weeks ago I got the news it was SPG7 and things will continue to deteriorate," he added. "How fast depends on the individual but for now I'm getting around on a zimmer frame with wheels but, definitely my mobility has got a lot worse.

"I didn't expect it to snowball as quickly and as well as needing a lift to get upstairs, I will also need an ensuite for the bedroom.

"The hardest thing is that I was quite active socially but now I only go out if it's not too much hassle."

About 10 years ago, Andrew started losing his balance and initially it was put down to a problem with his ears. After two years of tests it was finally diagnosed as a form of HSP.

Neither his mother or father had it but it was a millions to one chance they would come together with a dormant gene and then it was a one in four chance that either Andrew or his elder brother, Mark, who also played cricket for Cliftonville and Ireland, would get it.

Since the summer of 2019, Andrew had been relying on crutches to get around but he now knows the zimmer frame will soon be followed by a wheelchair.

To help Andrew, go to gofundme.com/f/help-father-of-three-stay-mobile