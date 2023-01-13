Gareth Delany insists Ireland will bounce back after loss to Zimbabwe

Cricket

It was some 45 minutes after Zimbabwe had won the first T20 international before Ireland sent out Gareth Delany to face the media at the Harare Sports Club.

It was a harsh punishment for the team’s top scorer because there were few positives in the five wickets defeat for him to talk up. All he could say, probably rightly, was: “I think we will definitely improve over the remaining two games in the series.

“It was not the way we wanted to start, we have gone over that and how we will look to improve. We didn’t adapt as quickly as we needed to and to be fair Zimbabwe bowled well.

“A total of 130 would have given us a shout of winning yet after the first (six-over) powerplay we were on top. But with our low score (114), one or two big overs changes it, but the belief was there until (Sean) Williams got a few boundaries away.”

Williams ended up as the game’s top scorer with 34 not out, 10 more than Delany, but he should have been run out when he was on half that score, one of three definite chances that got away which could still have given a different result.

Gary Ballance, for example, was missed on seven by the returning Tyrone Kane — although it was so difficult that he did well to get both hands in the way —and the former England Test player, on his debut for Zimbabwe and playing his first T20I at the age of 33 went on to make 30.

Mark Adair was the class act in the bowling alongside his surprise opening partner, Harry Tector, who carried on where he left off in the just completed Nepal T20 League; they each took two wickets with Barry McCarthy claiming the other, to a catch at mid-wicket.

But the damage had been done in the first innings as, not for the first time, the Ireland batters were caught cold on opening night. It was also Zimbabwe who defeated them in the first T20 World Cup game in October.

All eight of the players here who finished the World Cup were on duty yesterday with Ross Adair and Stephen Doheny both making their debuts. Adair was first to go, but not before he had hit his first international boundary and Doheny hit two in his 15, one of only three players to reach double figures, the busy Curtis Campher the other.

Both debutants were out going for rash shots a little too early in their innings - they weren’t the only ones – but they will get another chance in the second match tomorrow.

Josh Little, one of the missing players from the World Cup line-up, was not involved in Pretoria Capitals first match in the SA T20 League last night. Paul Stirling is due to play today in the UAE and Lorcan Tucker on Saturday.