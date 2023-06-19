Greg Thompson’s class seals Irish Senior Cup semi-final spot for Waringstown

Waringstown will carry the flag for the NCU into the semi-finals of the Irish Senior Cup after skipper Greg Thompson led them to a 61-run victory over old rivals Merrion.

Two of the most successful teams in the competition met at The Lawn but, once Ireland internationals John Anderson and Stephen Doheny were dismissed, Merrion collapsed from 150 for one to 263 all out, well short of the Villagers’ 324, dominated by a 150-run stand between Thompson (88 off 60 balls) and Morgan Topping,

There was disappointment for Instonians who failed their tough test against The Hills, going down by six wickets after being bowled out for 129, with only Cade Carmichael getting past 30.

Pembroke and Leinster complete the last four line-up.

However, the NCU are assured of a National Cup finalist for the first time since 2014 after all three teams won their quarter-finals.

Matty McCord took five cheap wickets as Cliftonville Academy bowled out North West Premiership pacesetters Killyclooney for just 76 to end North West interest in the competition after St Johnston’s defeat by Rush.

Meanwhile, Ardmore lost their unbeaten Premiership record to Bready in a last-over thriller while the Dragons pulled off a remarkable run chase against Typhoons, scoring 290 with 11 balls to spare.

Scores, Milverton: Instonians 129 (41.5 overs, C Carmichael 33, N Smith 29, B Rose 20) The Hills 130-4 (25.4 overs, N Laegsgaard 39, M Donegan 37, M Commins 30; A White 2-35). The Hills won by 6 wickets.

The Lawn: Waringstown 324-8 ( G Thompson 88, M Topping 77, P Botha 59, A Dennison 41) Merrion 263 (45.5 overs, J Anderson 67, S Doheny 57, H Kennedy 42; A Dennison 2-10, P Botha 2-36, G Thompson 2-44). Waringstown won by 61 runs.

Rathmines: Leinster (93-6) beat Phoenix (92) by four wickets.

Sydney Parade: Pembroke (236) beat Balbriggan (212) by 24 runs.

National Cup, Castle Grounds: Cliftonville Academy 245-4 (F Collins 94, J Wilson 48, A Raut 42, D Reid 38 not out) Killyclooney 76 (17.2 overs, M McCord 5-6, J Wilson 3-8). Cliftonville Academy won by 169 runs.

Queensway: Limerick 82 (23.5 overs, C Moorhead 4-13) Derriaghy 83-3 (10 overs, M Halliday 33 not out).

Moylena: Terenure 145 (36.5 overs, P Karthik 4-12) Muckamore 146-3 (22 overs, B Calitz 65 not out, E Wilson 43). Muckamore won by 7 wickets.

The Boathole: Rush 280 (37.3 overs, L Johnson 87, N Rock 57; G McCarter 3-35) St Johnston 83 (21.2 overs). Rush won by 197 runs

Long’s Supervalu Premiership

Magheramason: Ardmore 182-7 (R Gaur 59j; J McCorkell 3-31) Bready 186-9 (39.3 overs, G Roulston 37, D Rankin 34; C Brolly 3-37, C Young 3-43). Bready won by 1 wicket.

Super 3s: Typhoons 289-7 (L Delany 127, R Searle 73; A Kelly 4-43) Dragons 290-4 (48.1 overs, B Armstrong 163 not out, L Paul 69). Dragons won by 6 wickets.