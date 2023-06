Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl to make Ashes debut in 2027 series

The Ageas Bowl will host an Ashes Test in 2027 (John Walton/PA)

The Ageas Bowl will host an Ashes Test for the first time during the 2027 series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced its venues to host men’s and women’s international cricket over a seven-year period between 2025 and 2031.

Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl was included on the list of grounds to be used for the 2027 Ashes, with Headingley and Emirates Old Trafford set to miss out for that five-match series.

Headingley and Emirates Old Trafford will return as venues for the 2031 Ashes series alongside Lord’s, Kia Oval and Trent Bridge.

Meanwhile, England Women will play at Lord’s during each year of this seven-year international schedule.

The Ashes Test for the women’s multi-format series in 2027 will be hosted by Headingley, while the Ageas Bowl will be used for the 2031 series.

Edgbaston will also remain the home of Vitality Blast Finals Day for the next eight years.

“Allocations have been announced for seven years, rather than the previous five-year period, to give venues greater certainty and to encourage sustainable investment in facilities,” an ECB statement read.

“For the first time, the same process has been used for allocating men’s and women’s international matches, over the same period.”