Harry Brook earns late England call-up in attempt to gatecrash World Cup squad

Harry Brook inched another step closer to gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad after he was handed a late call-up for this week’s ODI series against New Zealand.

Brook’s hopes of making next month’s tournament plummeted when he was surprisingly omitted from the original 15-man squad, but England’s resolve has been tested ever since that selection was made public.

With Brook offering several timely reminders of his quality, first with a blistering century in The Hundred, then with two dashing T20 knocks against the Black Caps, there has been a growing clamour for a rethink before the September 28 deadline.

Harry Brook’s World Cup hopes received another boost on Wednesday (Nigel French/PA)

Now he has been drafted as batting cover for the four-match series, which begins in Cardiff on Friday, giving him a potential opportunity to nail down a spot in India.

Dawid Malan is considered the most vulnerable of the specialist batters, the form of all-rounder Liam Livingstone has started to come under scrutiny and England are also being cautious over Jonny Bairstow’s fitness.

He experienced pain in his right shoulder while batting in Tuesday’s final T20 against New Zealand and did not emerge to keep wicket at Trent Bridge.

Although the issue is not thought be a serious concern, it offers another reason for Brook to remain with the group should extra batting be required.

Despite his fast-growing reputation across all formats, Brook has just three ODI caps to his name.

There is, though, the chance for him to top up his 50-over experience after he was also listed for the season-ending series against Ireland.

England have named a shadow squad to face their near neighbours, with none of their current World Cup contingent involved.

Ashes star Zak Crawley has been named as captain of a much-changed side, with Test opening partner Ben Duckett his deputy.

Zak Crawley has been named as captain of a much-changed England side (John Walton/PA)

Crawley has only played three ODIs – all coming two years ago as a Covid outbreak forced England to pull together a scratch side – but his fearless strokeplay in the red-ball arena has long marked him out as a limited-overs prospect.

There are three uncapped players, with Warwickshire’s Sam Hain, Surrey’s highly-rated wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Derbyshire seamer George Scrimshaw all promoted.

The likes of Phil Salt, Matthew Potts and Craig Overton also get the nod to take on the Irish, with England exploring their bench strength at the end of a busy international summer.