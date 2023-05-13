Harry Tector’s century not enough as Ireland fall short against Bangladesh

Even a brilliant century by Harry Tector and Ireland’s 10th highest ODI total was not enough for victory in the second World Cup Super League game in Chelmsford.

Set 320 to win in 45 overs, Bangladesh got home by three wickets but only after a thrilling climax with only the County Ground’s floodlights allowing the match to be completed at 8.49pm.

Mushfiqur Rahim, coming in at No.6 saw them home with a ramp shot over the keeper off Mark Adair with the winning runs with three balls to spare as the bowlers were unable to follow up the batters’ heroics.

George Dockrell was the pick of the attack, taking his 300th wicket for Ireland to end a fourth wicket stand of 131 and then his 301st to leave Bangladesh needing 34 from 32 balls with four wickets left.

Josh Little, who again went for seven runs an over, maintained the excitement with the seventh wicket and Bangladesh still 11 short of victory but it proved to be too little too late.

Earlier, Tector hit his fourth ODI century, sailing past his previous best of 113. He scored 140 off 113 balls with seven fours and 10 sixes and with George Dockrell hitting four sixes as he equalled his career best with 74 not out, Ireland had already hit more sixes in an innings before Adair added two more in the final two overs.

Scores: Ireland 319-6 (H Tector 140, G Dockrell 74 not out, A Balbirnie 42, M Adair 20 not out, L Tucker 16, S Doheny 12; Hasan Mahmud 2-48, Shoriful Islam 2-83) Bangladesh 320-7 (44.3 overs, Najmul Shanto 117, Towhid Hridoy 68, Mushfiqur Rahim 36, Shakib Al Hasan 26, Litton Das 21; C Campher 2-27, G Dockrell 2-58, M Adair 1-52, G Hume 1-57, J Little 1-63). Bangladesh won by 3 wickets.