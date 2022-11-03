History to be made as Ireland women to play first matches in Pakistan

Cricket

History will be made in the early hours of tomorrow morning (4.30am GMT) when the first ball is bowled in Lahore in the women’s one-day international between Pakistan and Ireland.

While there is a history of international cricket between the teams dating back 60 years, this will be the first game to played in Pakistan.

Indeed, it promises to be an experience like no other for this young Irish squad in such a passionate cricket-loving nation.

Tomorrow’s game, the first in a three-match ODI series — to be followed by three T20 internationals — is also Ireland’s first in the expanded ICC Women’s Championship, with automatic qualification up for grabs in the 2025 World Cup.

There is also a real sense the tour marks the beginning of a new phase in the team’s development as it will be their first action since qualifying for the T20 World Cup, to be staged in South Africa in February, so they will be keen to take that confidence into this bilateral series.

The teams know all about each other, having met in Bready in July with Pakistan winning by 13 runs but, of course, conditions will be very different this time around.

On what are expected to be spin-friendly conditions, the Ireland batters will have to hit the ground running against the home slow bowlers who had figures of three for 39 from their combined nine overs at Bready.

The pressure will also be on Ireland’s spinners to control proceedings and Waringstown’s Cara Murray — along with Amy Hunter the only Ulster players named in the squad — will have a key role.

“If the practice pitches are anything to go by, there will definitely be turn, although I don’t think I’ll have to adjust too much,” she said.

“The pitches have been a bit slower so I will maybe bowl a bit slower, but it will still be a case of attacking the stumps.

“The batters have been practising hard in the nets and we have had almost a week’s preparation so feel we are as best prepared as we can be.

“We’ve had a fantastic welcome and the hotel even have an Irish menu for us, which was a really nice touch.”