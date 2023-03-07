Holders Campbell College must wait to enter the Schools’ Cup fray

Campbell College will begin their defence of the Schools’ Cup against either Royal School Armagh or Belfast High in the second round of this year’s competition.

The holders were one of nine schools to receive a bye in yesterday’s first round draw along with last year’s beaten finalists and 2021 winners RBAI, who will be away to the winners of the Limavady Grammar-Ballyclare High tie.

Most of the leading schools were put directly into the second round, although Ballymena Academy, who shocked Methodist College last year must get past Lurgan College to win a tie against Sullivan Upper.

Schools Cup first round draw:(A) Belfast Royal Academy v Antrim Grammar, (B) Strabane Academy v Down High, (C) Royal School Armagh v Belfast High, (D) RBAI 2nd XI v Grosvenor Grammar, (E) Limavady Grammar v Ballyclare High, (F) Friends School v Campbell College 2nd XI, (G) Ballymena Academy v Lurgan College. Games to be played by May 5.

Second round:(A) v Methodist College, Wallace High v (B), (C) v Campbell College; Regent House v (D), (E) v RBAI, Coleraine Grammar v (F), (G) v Sullivan Upper, Bangor Grammar v Foyle College.

Bangladesh won the third and final one-day international against England in Chattogram yesterday by 50 runs, although the tourists won the series 2-1.

The teams meet in three T20 internationals, starting on Thursday, Bangladesh’s final action before they host Ireland’s multi-format tour which begins with the first of three ODIs on March 18.

Meanwhile, Cara Murray will move onto a full-time Ireland contract after she completes her studies in July, joining eight other women’s internationals, led by captain Laura Delany.

Amy Hunter is one of six continuing on educational/part-time contract while Bready’s Alana Dalzell is the other Ulster player rewarded, with a casual (match) contract.