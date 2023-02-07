Holders CIYMS to begin Challenge Cup defence with second round away tie

CIYMS, the Gallagher Challenge Cup holders were the final team out of the hat last night, but all the big guns were kept apart in the draw for this year’s competition.

CIYMS will be away to the winners of the first round clash between Dundrum and Saintfield, while there is also a plum second round draw for Challenge Cup debutants Belfast or Armagh who will host Waringstown on the last Saturday in May.

Last year’s beaten finalists Civil Service North, captained again this season by former Ireland international Stuart Thompson, are involved in one of three all-Premiership ties; they were also drawn away, to Woodvale.

Premiership champions Lisburn will be visitors to Cliftonville Academy and last year’s Section One champions Derriaghy, who reached the Semi-Finals last season, are away to North Down.

Cliftonville Academy have registered Paul Stirling but they do not expect the Ireland vice-captain to be available for too many matches. He is currently in South Africa with Paarl Royals in the SA T20. His first, and possibly only game, is today against Josh Little’s Pretoria Capitals.

Meanwhile, Ireland Women suffered a last over defeat in their penultimate warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup, losing by two runs to Sri Lanka in Stellenbosch.

Needing four to win with two wickets left, Arlene Kelly (30 off 17 balls) took a single, from a misfield, off the first ball, but Cara Murray was bowled and Kelly was then unluckily run out off the fifth ball when the bowler deflected a drive from Jane Maguire onto the stumps.

Murray (1-28) had made the breakthrough after Sri Lanka were put into bat and despite a second wicket stand of 75, Delany took three wickets in the last four balls to restrict their opponents to 149 for five.

Gallagher Men’s Challenge Cup second round draw: Laurelvale or Muckamore v Cregagh, Cliftonville Academy v Lisburn, Instonians v Ballymena, North Down v Derriaghy, Donaghcloney Mill or Templepatrick v Carrickfergus, Belfast or Armagh v Waringstown, Woodvale v Civil Service North, Dundrum or Saintfield v CIYMS. First round games to be played on May 6; second round on May 27.