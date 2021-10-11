How cricket with boys helped Amy Hunter (16) become world’s youngest century hitter

Methody pupil scores unbeaten 121 and lands record playing for Ireland... all on her birthday

Amy Hunter believes young girls should “play as much boys’ cricket as they can” to improve their game – and that’s exactly what the youngest person to hit an international century has done most of her life.

On Monday – Hunter’s 16th birthday – she struck an unbeaten 121 for Ireland against Zimbabwe in Harare to become the youngest player, male or female, to score a one-day international (ODI) century.

Her 121 was the only century of Ireland’s innings as they powered to 312 for three from their 50 overs, and she joked that setting the new record was never even on her mind.

“My goal was to get into double figures, I hadn’t thought about getting 50 or getting 100 or anything,” she laughed.

“Boys’ cricket has definitely improved me the most,” the wicketkeeper told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I think everyone should play as much boys’ cricket as they can; it’s very competitive and it’s a really good atmosphere to play in from early on. I think as I’ve come into women’s cricket I’ve brought that with me, as a lot of the other girls have as well. It’s definitely a welcome change.”

The Methodist College pupil started her cricket career at Instonians in Belfast.

“When I was about nine I was the only girl on the team but it didn’t really bother me,” she said.

“I'd been to nursery school with most of the boys and I’ve grown up with them. Now I think we have an under-11 girls’ team this season so it's definitely come a long way.”

Steven Crothers, Hunter’s former coach at the club, said his protégé has “always been great and competed well with the boys”.

“When she played as a girl in a boys’ team she was as good as the boys – and better than most, in fairness. Amy is just quietly confident. There’s no airs and graces. She just gets on and does her thing.

“Amy would’ve been one of the first girls who started off at such a young age. This is just the start for Amy, she will go on to bigger and better things. I think she could potentially be one of the best female cricket players Ireland will have produced.”

The Belfast teen’s mum, Sara, noted that “for all of her life until the last three years, she’s only played boys’ cricket”.

“It's only really since she moved into the senior ladies that she's actually played female cricket more, so I think it gave her a really good start,” Mrs Hunter said.

“She loves all sports, she still plays hockey competitively. She just loves any type of sport. I’m just so pleased for her, after all her hard work that something’s happened.

“I think she is mature for her age and she has been playing with senior teams over a longer period. The girls in the team are incredibly good and do look after her and make her feel at home.

“I think she copes with the pressure well generally, but obviously this is such a huge step up for her.”

However, the GCSE pupil can’t seem to comprehend that she could be seen as a role model by younger aspiring female cricketers, laughing that the notion is “crazy”.

She plans to go to university and study medicine or physiotherapy in the next few years, hoping that she can do that alongside a professional cricket career for as long as possible.

“Since I was about 10 or 11, I reckon that was my first season in the Super Series, our domestic competition, and that’s the first time I’ve really known about the Ireland team,” she continued.

“Since then I’ve always wanted to be a pro cricketer. Hopefully this year we can get into the ODI Championship. That'd be ideal for the team, it's where we really want to be, and I’m not really sure beyond that.”

After Hunter's historic outing in the last game of the four-match series, Ireland's win gave them a 3-1 victory overall.