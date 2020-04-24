Howzat! Piers Morgan bowled over by Tyrone cricketer’s catch

A video of a catch by Tyrone cricketer Junior McBrine has gone viral in the last 24 hours

A video of a catch by a Northern Ireland cricket legend has gone viral thanks to a retweet by Piers Morgan and a viewing on Thursday's Good Morning Britain programme.

The catch by Junior McBrine, the former Ireland international and Donemana all-rounder, actually happened four years ago but with social media desperate for any footage to relieve the boredom during lockdown, the You Tube video resurfaced on Wednesday.

Junior's stunning one-handed catch was filmed by Stephen McCartney during a North West Premiership game at Sandel Lodge between Coleraine and Donemana.

Junior was surprised by the reaction to the catch and the publicity it has generated.

"I've known about the video all these years," he said.

"I saw it for the first time just a couple of days later and have seen it many times since.

"I wouldn't say it was a match-winning catch because in the end we won by about 50 runs, but we went on to win the game and the league that year," he added.

Morgan's retweet to his 7.4m followers came with the simple comment "brilliant..." and by Thursday lunchtime it already had almost 900 likes.

But Junior insists it may not even have been his best catch.

"I wouldn't say it was my best but it's certainly one of them. I actually took a good one a couple of weeks earlier against Bready, another one-handed catch at slip."