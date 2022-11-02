I have plenty more to offer Ireland, says Barry McCarthy ahead of T20 World Cup clash with New Zealand

Barry McCarthy has been the poster boy for Cricket Ireland this week. The 30-year-old Dubliner’s face adorned the billboards in Brisbane, alongside Australia captain Aaron Finch, promoting Monday’s T20 World Cup clash between the teams.

Fittingly, when the action got under way, McCarthy dismissed Finch to continue his improved form with the ball this year. It was his third wicket of the match and the fifth time he had taken three wickets in a T20 innings to go with the same number in one-day internationals.

McCarthy has always been a wicket-taker — he announced his arrival on the Ireland scene in 2016 with 18 wickets in his first seven ODIs and took four on his T20 debut against Afghanistan the following year.

But his high economy rate stalled his progress, repeatedly being left off the playing XI despite always being in the squad. Between January 2020 and July 2021, he played in just 18 of Ireland’s 47 matches.

Australia’s Aaron Finch

But he has missed only one of the last 16 and, admittedly helped by the absence of the injured Craig Young, is enjoying his best run in the team, but he insists there is more to come.

“I’m a little bit older, have a lot of games under my belt (73 for Ireland) and probably played under pressure in the past, putting pressure on myself,” he said. “But now I just go out there and play the game for what it is, it is only a game after all.

“I feel in a good place in my cricketing life, have sorted out stuff outside the game and am now playing with a bit more freedom. Having that clear role makes it easier and getting a good run of games this year has helped.

“I have been in every situation imaginable in T20 cricket this year, some bad overs (most recently 0-59 against Scotland at the World Cup), some very good overs (3-29 against Australia) but I’ve tried to stay level all the way through, and I feel a big part of this team and can take confidence from that.

“I know my role and I think I’ve a little bit more to give, but I’m enjoying myself and everyone in the bowling group is continuing to improve, continuing to learn. We are in a pretty good place, got clear plans and will do the same again on Friday.”

The Ireland squad flew to Adelaide yesterday for their final game, against group leaders New Zealand, and know they must win to have a chance of qualifying automatically for the next T20 World Cup in 2024.

“We’re not going to change the way we play on Friday just because of where we can finish in the table,” said McCarthy. “We’ll still put our best foot forward and take that confidence and belief from the last couple of weeks and, indeed, the last 12 months.

“New Zealand are an incredibly strong outfit but I’d like to think they think the same of us and they won’t take us lightly.”

Although McCarthy dismissed Australia’s top three batters, the feat which got the most attention against the defending champions was his spectacular boundary ‘save’ which denied Marcus Stoinis a six — hailed as the best fielding of the tournament so far.

“When it came off the bat I thought it was well into the stands and when it arrived I thought I was well inside the field, but it kept going,” explained McCarthy. “You are never in control of where you are, you’re thinking of catching the ball and instinct and reactions take over to throw it back into the field.”