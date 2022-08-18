ICC confirm Ireland’s fixture list for next four years

Cricket

Ireland's Test match famine will end next March when they travel to Bangladesh for a tour which will also include three one-day internationals and three T20Is.

After just three Test matches in the five years since they became a Full Member of ICC, Ireland will play four in eight months next year with five-day matches also scheduled for Sri Lanka in April, England in June and Zimbabwe in November.

The wait for a second home Test match however must wait until 2024, six years after their inaugural Test against Pakistan, when Zimbabwe will be the opposition.

In all, Ireland will play 14 Test matches between March 2023 and April 2027, although only four are at home, two against Afghanistan in 2025 and 2026 and New Zealand in May 2026.

There are no fewer than 59 one-day internationals and 53 T20 internationals confirmed in the four-year cycle, beginning next January with three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe.

The visit to Sri Lanka is for the Test match which was due to played in February 2020, although this time they will also play two ODIs, and next summer will start with three ODIs and four T20Is against Bangladesh, before Ireland travel to England for the Test match at a venue still to be confirmed.

June and July is set to be dominated by the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, assuming, as seems likely, Ireland do not finish in the top eight of the current World Cup Super League and although no other fixtures have been confirmed for next summer, until they return to England for three ODIs at the end of September, Cricket Ireland are hoping to fill the gap with games, possibly against Scotland and/or Netherlands.

There is a also a window for the (T20) Euro Slam if it finally gets off the ground, four years after it was first mooted.

Other highlights in the following three years include visits by Pakistan, South Africa and Australia for white ball games in 2024, West Indies and England in 2025 and South Africa again in 2026.

A first visit by the Men’s team to Pakistan is also in the schedule in September 2025 for three ODIs and three T20Is. Ireland Women will play a series there this November.

2023

January 2023: Zimbabwe v Ireland Men in Zimbabwe (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

March 2023: Bangladesh v Ireland Men in Bangladesh (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

April 2023: Sri Lanka v Ireland Men in Sri Lanka (1 Test)

May 2023: Ireland Men v Bangladesh in Ireland (3 ODIs, 4 T20Is)

May 2023: England v Ireland Men in England (1 Test)

September 2023: England v Ireland Men in England (3 ODIs)

November 2023: Zimbabwe v Ireland Men in Zimbabwe (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

2024

January 2024: Afghanistan v Ireland Men in India (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

May 2024: Ireland Men v Pakistan in Ireland (3 T20Is)

July 2024: Ireland Men v South Africa in Ireland (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

August 2024: Ireland Men v Zimbabwe in Ireland (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

September 2024: Ireland Men v Australia in Ireland (3 ODIs, 1 T20I)

2025

January 2025: Zimbabwe v Ireland Men in India (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

June 2025: Ireland Men v West Indies in Ireland (3 ODIs)

June 2025: Ireland Men v England in Ireland (3 ODIs)

July 2025: Ireland Men v Afghanistan in Ireland (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

September 2025: Pakistan v Ireland Men in Pakistan (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

October 2025: Sri Lanka v Ireland Men in Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

November 2025: Bangladesh v Ireland Men in Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

2026

May 2026: Ireland Men v New Zealand in Ireland (1 Test)

July 2026: Ireland Men v South Africa in Ireland (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

August 2026: Ireland Men v Bangladesh in Ireland (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

August 2026: Ireland Men v Afghanistan in Ireland (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

2027

March 2027: Afghanistan v Ireland Men in India (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)