Instonians clinch Premier League title after Lisburn fall to defeat against Waringstown

Instonians are the Robinson Services Premier League champions. Lisburn, their only remaining challengers, surrendered their title on Monday night when they lost their penultimate game against Waringstown.

The result left Instonians eight points clear going into the final round of games on Saturday, with captain Nikolai Smith due to receive the trophy ahead of their final game at home to Civil Service North on Saturday.

However, it needed an unbeaten 49 off 47 balls from Graham Hume to get Waringstown up to 134 for five in their 20 overs at The Lawn, always likely to be a winning total on a sticky pitch.

The Ireland bowler was not required to turn his arm over as Lisburn were bowled out for 73.

James McCollum was an absentee for Waringstown as he was called up by Gloucestershire for their 2nd XI Championship game against Warwickshire. The Ireland Test opener scored 48 in a two-and-a-half hour stay in the first innings of the four-day game.

Scores: Waringstown 134-5 (20 overs, G Hume 49 not out, M Topping 26; D Simpson 2-27) Lisburn 73 (15.1 overs, A Berry 20; G Thompson 2-10, J Mitchell 2-13, B Snell 2-17). Waringstown won by 61 runs

Tuesday (5pm) - Robinson Services Premier League: Derriaghy v Cliftonville Academy. Section One: Armagh v Templepatrick, Laurelvale v Dundrum