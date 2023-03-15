Ireland accept offer of extra Test match as Sri Lanka make late change to tour

Mark Adair has been added to the Ireland side for their Tests in Sri Lanka — © ©INPHO/Alex Davidson

A clash with the Indian Premier League has given Ireland their first Test series in Sri Lanka next month.

With four of their best players taking part in the lucrative IPL, Sri Lanka did not want to play the two one-day internationals against Ireland, as originally scheduled, but have offered Ireland back to back Test matches, starting on April 16 and 24.

“A second Test match was not our priority,” admitted Cricket Ireland High Performance Director Richard Holdsworth, “but we agreed to the late change given that the Test series in preceded by six white-ball matches in Bangladesh (the first ODI is on Saturday) and followed by three ODIs (against Bangladesh) when we return home.

“Exposing our playing group to an extended period in Asian conditions will be beneficial to their development and given the World Cup this year is in India, the more exposure to these conditions the better – despite it being a different format.”

With Josh Little also at the IPL and Barry McCarthy injured, a change of plan means the experienced Mark Adair is now going to Sri Lanka, instead of getting a rest ahead of the busy summer ahead, although Fionn Hand and Tom Mayes remain in what is a now a 15-man squad.

The loss of the ODIs, however, means Civil Service North’s Matthew Foster will have to wait for his Ireland debut.

Ireland Test squad (v Sri Lanka): A Balbirnie (capt), M Adair, C Campher, M Commins, G Dockrell, F Hand, G Hume, M Humphreys, T Mayes, A McBrine, J McCollum, PJ Moor, H Tector, L Tucker, B White.

Meanwhile, Carrickfergus have signed experienced all-rounder Michael Rippon as their overseas professional.

Born in South Africa, the 31 year old played six ODIs and 18 T20Is for Netherlands between 2013 – his first two games against Ireland - and 2018 before moving to New Zealand where he was recalled for the three World Cup Super League games against the Black Caps last year.