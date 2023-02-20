Ireland are on a journey, says Laura Delany as she targets a big finish in World T20

Laura Delany has admitted that this T20 World Cup could have come a year too early for her young Ireland team.

All but five of the squad are playing in their first global tournament, which will end for Ireland this afternoon with a game against India in Gqeberha (1pm, live on Sky Sports) and with eight aged under 24 it was always likely to be an uphill task to claim a first victory.

“We’ve prepared as best as we can for this World Cup and unfortunately your never exposed to that type of nerves or internal expectation or pressure until you get out there,” said the captain.

“This is just the next step on our journey, There are certain things we’ve done incredibly well throughout this tournament, but yes there are going to be nerves there and we need to find a way to overcome this as a team.”

What they will be trying to avoid today is a fourth successive batting collapse which has derailed promising starts to all three batting innings – they have lost eight wickets for 25, five for seven and seven for 21.

“We’re trying to be as fearless in our manner and approach as we can be and when you come in after having such a good powerplay platform to build on you want to keep going,” explained Delany.

“As a result, we’re probably trying to take on the inner ring or create something that may not necessarily be there. We’ve got to keep sticking with that and we just have to be better with the execution.”

Delany insisted after the defeat by West Indies on Friday that the “best is yet to come” and a big performance against India, would be the perfect finale to their World Cup campaign.”