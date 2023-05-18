Ireland batter Harry Tector climbs to No.7 in world rankings ahead of qualifiers

Cricket

IRELAND will head to Zimbabwe next month for the World Cup Qualifying tournament with the best batter in the competition and No.7 in the world rankings.

Harry Tector’s phenomenal form in one-day internationals has been rewarded with a 72-place climb in the rankings, putting him above Indian great Virat Kholi, Australia’s Steve Smith and England’s Jason Roy, Johnny Bairstow and ODI captain Jos Buttler.

A career best 140 in the second game in Chelmsford last week, sealed his huge rise and was his fourth century in his last 10 innings which also includes two other scores of over 50.

Paul Stirling is back into the top 20 so Ireland will have two of the top three batters in the tournament with West Indies captain Shai Hope, in 12th place, separating the Irish duo.

However, as proven in the recent three-match series against Bangladesh, Ireland are currently relying on these two, plus captain Andrew Balbirnie (43rd), the only other Irish batter in the top 100, for the bulk of their runs.

There will be five bowlers playing in Zimbabwe in the updated ODI rankings, released yesterday, ahead of Andy McBrine who is the top rated Ireland bowler, in 21st place, although encouragingly Mark Adair is up 18 places to just outside the top 30, his highest position.

Tonight (6.00pm): LVS T20 Cup: CSN v CIYMS.