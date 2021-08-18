Ireland can achieve something ‘very special’ on T20 World Cup stage: Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland may know their fate at the T20 World Cup after just two games, following the release yesterday of the schedule for the four-week tournament.

Andrew Balbirnie’s side will start with a game against Netherlands, who defeated Ireland at the qualifying tournament in 2019 and have won the last three T20 games between the teams at global tournaments, and two days later, on October 20, they face Sri Lanka, the top seeds in Group A.

Ireland have never played Sri Lanka in a T20 international but they defeated a Sri Lanka ‘A’ side by seven wickets in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2012. Both games are in Abu Dhabi, the second under the floodlights, and their third and final first round game is against Namibia, who Ireland beat in the third-place play-off in Dubai in the qualifiers. That match is on Friday, October 22 in Sharjah.

Ireland will likely have to win two of those games to progress to the Super 12s when the top two in the two first-round groups are joined by the eight automatic qualifiers, including holders West Indies and England.

However, Ireland will avoid both if they go through with Sri Lanka as they will be in Group 2 in the Super 12s with India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the Group B winners from round one, likely to be Bangladesh.

The Super 12s are also played in a round-robin format with the top two from each group going through to the semi-finals with the final in Dubai on November 14.

Balbirnie accepts that Ireland’s first target must be to get out of the group, something they have not achieved at a T20 World Cup since their maiden appearance in 2009.

“It’s the first time I will be leading the team at an ICC event and while it is very exciting for the group to be playing in the World Cup, a lot of players have not experienced that,” said the captain.

“Hopefully we can produce some pretty good cricket and first and foremost get out of our group. I am excited to see how the guys adapt. Once we are on the plane it is going to sink in that we are going to do something very special.

“The Dutch game is the big one but they are a team we know pretty well. Of course Sri Lanka are going to go in as favourites but we have to put in performances against all three teams and have to be at our best.

“In my opinion it is the tougher group but hopefully our guys can rise to the occasion.”

Places in the squad will be up for grabs in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, and that panel will be announced tomorrow.