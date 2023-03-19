Ireland can bounce back from batting collapse against Bangladesh, vows Graham Hume

Graham Hume insists Ireland can bounce back from their opening game batting collapse to give themselves a chance of winning the one-day series against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Ireland lost all 10 wickets on Saturday for 95 in 20 overs, after Paul Stirling and Stephen Doheny had put on 60, to hand the Tigers their biggest ever victory in a one-day international by 183 runs.

Hume, whose three late wickets kept the Bangladesh total below 350 and gave him his first four-wicket haul for Ireland, says the batters will be in a better place in the second game on Monday (8am start).

“You always take learnings from games and sometimes more from a defeat so the boys will analyse what went wrong and aim to come back stronger,” said the Waringstown all-rounder, who is No.11 in this Ireland line-up.

“Steve and Stirlo set it up well but credit to their bowlers, they did well in overs 10-15 and we didn’t play our best cricket then.

“It’s not always possible to stop a team scoring 180 from the last 20 overs and Mushfiqur (Rahim) took it on from ball one and we will have to find ways of dealing with their intensity.”

Mushfiqur hit 44 from 26 balls (three fours, three sixes) but only after Shakib Al Hasan (92) and ODI debutant Towhid Hridoy (93) had put on 135 for the fourth wicket to give the middle to late order the perfect platform for a late assault.

Hume removed all three batsmen but his best Ireland figures (4-60) did not mean a lot in defeat.

“It’s always good to get a few wickets and chip in where you can but at the end of the day we are here to win games of cricket and it’s not quite as sweet if you don’t win the game,” he added.

The 32-year-old expects to play another leading role with the ball on Monday as “it’s probably the one ground of the three we will be playing on this tour which favours the seamers”, he said.

It does mean Ireland having to cope with the Bangladesh pace men however and with four of the top five batters dismissed by them on Saturday, it promises to be another huge challenge.

The biggest challenge, however, could be completing the match. There is rain due most of the day in Sylhet with it reaching a 90 per cent chance during the second innings under the floodlights.

Meanwhile, in the sunshine of La Manga, CIYMS have made it to Finals week at the European T10 Championships.

After a stuttering passage on the first two days, when the Ireland T20 champions lost two of their four group games, they had to win three knock-out games on Saturday – the first two against their group victors - to extend their stay. And they did it in some style.

Jason van der Merwe was the star in the Eliminator match and semi-final, scoring a remarkable 89 from 32 balls (six fours and eight sixes) against their Portuguese opposition in the first match and then, somehow, upstaging that with 95 not out from 30 balls (seven fours, nine sixes) against Istanbul to reach the final.

Van der Merwe’s final runs tally for the week was 315 runs at a strike rate of 230

CI’s final opponents were Ariana of Sweden and although van der Merwe was out for 15, Carson McCullough top scored with 51 in CI’s 102 for five. The bowlers then finished with job in just 37 balls, the Swedes bowled out for j25 which included a hat-trick for Chris Robinson.

McCullough and Jacob Mulder also took three wickets each, the Ireland international finishing the three days with 14 wickets.

The Belmont side’s opposition this week is from France, Jersey, England, and Spain plus two from Spain, with teams playing a round-robin competition over the next four days, ahead of Finals day on Friday.