Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie excited for second Test Match at Lord’s

Cricket

Ireland have been given the prime slot at Lord’s again next year when they will play their second Test match against England.

Following the success of the first Test between the teams in 2019 – with huge crowds and a large television audience – the ECB have invited Ireland to return to cricket HQ on June 1-4.

As four years ago, it will be England’s warm-up match ahead of Australia’s visit for the Ashes.

After a Test match famine of more than 1,300 days, it will actually be Ireland’s third multi-day match next year with Tests also scheduled away to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March and April and Zimbabwe to follow at the end of the year.

But Lord’s remains the big attraction as captain Andrew Balbirnie confirmed yesterday.

“As a player, there is no doubt that Test cricket is the absolute pinnacle of our sport so we are excited to be returning to Lord’s next year,” he said. There is no better place to really learn, develop and test your game as in multi-day cricket.”

The ECB also announced yesterday that Headingley on September 20 next year, Trent Bridge (September 23) and Bristol (September 26) will host the three one-day internationals, already confirmed in the Future Tours Programme, against Ireland next September.

The game at Headingley is a first return to Leeds for an Ireland team since 1997 when they were bowled out for 53 by Yorkshire in a NatWest Trophy match, while it will be 14 years since Ireland last played in Nottingham, three successive games at the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh, India and New Zealand.

However, it is a quick return to the Seat Unique stadium in Bristol, where Ireland played South Africa in two T20 internationals last month.

The Test match and ODIs are just four of a minimum of 34 internationals which Ireland will play in 2023, including three ODIs and four T20Is at home to Bangladesh.

The rest of the summer schedule, however, is still up in the air with those three ODIs against the Tigers deciding if Ireland gain automatic qualification to the World Cup finals. If they don’t they will be in Zimbabwe for three weeks in June and July at the qualifying tournament with only two places up for grabs.