Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie left to rue ‘missed opportunity’ after T20 World Cup defeat to Australia

Josh Little of Ireland is run out by Glenn Maxwell of Australia

While a 42-run margin in the shortest format is emphatic, Lorcan Tucker single-handedly led a tremendous recovery from 25 for five, with a superb, unbeaten 71.

But while handing out the plaudits to his Pembroke team-mate, Balbirnie claimed he got no satisfaction from a respectable total of 137, even against the hosts and odds-on favourites.

“We came here to win, and we’re disappointed we didn’t win,” he said. “Certainly the way Lorcan played when his back was against the wall, he came out throwing punches and that’s the message we’ve given to the guys all summer and coming into this tournament.

“Even with three or four overs left and seven down, I felt anything could have happened, but it wasn’t to be.”

Defeat also means that at least one of the two teams below them in the Group 1 table is certain to leapfrog Ireland when Sri Lanka meet Afghanistan today, and Balbirnie’s side must now beat New Zealand in their final game, in Adelaide on Friday, to avoid having to qualify for the next T20 World Cup in 2024.

For now, though, Tucker remains Ireland’s in-form batsman, but his heroics, which included 18 runs off Mitchell Starc’s last over, could not camouflage a disappointing batting display where no-one else faced more than 11 balls.

Curtis Campher and George Dockrell were beaten by searing yorkers in Starc’s first over but the rest of the top order gifted their wickets to Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell.

“Maybe some of us could have done a bit better,” admitted Balbirnie, “but that Starc over swung the momentum completely in their favour. Quick in-swing at the stumps, it’s not easy, but that’s why he is one of the best bowlers out there.”

As Tucker proved, however, even the best can be taken down, and after his double wicket-maiden, Starc’s next three overs went for 43, including seven boundaries by Ireland’s No.3.

Four of Ireland’s bowlers all had a better economy rate, none better than Josh Little, who is matching Tucker for consistency in the bowling department with another two wickets, while Barry McCarthy finished as the most successful.

“It was probably the truest wicket we have played on since we’ve been here but the guys bowled with clear plans. There were a couple of overs that didn’t go our way but that’s the nature of the beast in T20 cricket," he added.

“It feels like a missed opportunity but I suppose having that feeling after being 20 or 30-odd for five is a bit of a positive in a roundabout way. I still feel we’re doing some good stuff and we want to go out with a bang on Friday.”