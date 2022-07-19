Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie takes positives after New Zealand claim opening T20 victory at Stormont

The Ireland batsmen could blame the extreme heat at Stormont yesterday but it was some high-calibre New Zealand bowling which ultimately won them the first T20 international.

They laid down an imposing 174 for victory, with Ireland bowled out with 10 balls unused for 142 and no batsmen getting beyond 30.

Indeed only one batsman on either side stayed for any length of time on what Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner described as a ‘niggly pitch’, and it was Glenn Phillips’ undefeated 69 which made the major difference – he was deservedly named man of the match.

When a team loses three wickets in the power-play, the odds on them winning are automatically increased but although Josh Little and Mark Adair made early breakthroughs to reduce New Zealand to 38 for three, Lockie Ferguson – the fastest bowler on view – and Jacob Duffy hit back to leave Ireland 41 for four at the end of the sixth over.

The catching was also impressive by the visitors, with Santner holding a ridiculously good overhead catch at mid-off to dismiss opposite number Andrew Balbirnie.

Ferguson followed up with a superb slower ball to dismiss Gareth Delany and Paul Stirling, who hit the final ball of the same over tamely to cover point.

It was Santner himself who claimed the big wicket of in-form Harry Tector for just five, caught at backward point but, much like the New Zealand innings, the middle order bounced back with Curtis Campher and George Dockrell hitting five fours between them, although only Campher cleared the boundary.

However, just when both batsmen were getting into their stride, they lost their wickets, with Dockrell holing out to long on and Campher trapped in front by Ferguson.

Mark Adair never gave up – although he had runs to make after conceding 19 in the last over of the New Zealand innings — before he brilliantly held off a skyer at fine leg.

No-one realistically expected Josh Little and Craig Young to score the remaining 41 runs, and it was Ferguson who had the final say when the Bready man nicked one through to the keeper; he tried to prolong the match by sending Roly Black’s decision to the TV umpire but the edge was confirmed.

“We always felt we were in the game,” said Balbirnie afterwards. "It’s just a shame the way we finished.”

“The positives were we bowled well up top but they got away from us in the end (43 off the last three overs) and although we had relatively good partnerships in the middle, there was nothing substantial and we will have to work on that for the next game.”

Josh Little was comfortably the pick of the Irish bowlers, coming back to take two wickets in his second spell and his figures of four for 35 were his second-best in his 60th game.

The left-arm paceman also had the honour of being the first to dismiss Michael Bracewell on this tour after he had scored 211 runs, but Phillips was the immovable batsman. He didn’t bring up his 50 until the fifth ball of the 19th over but he then took a liking to Adair, hitting him for two fours and a six although he didn’t help himself by bowling a full-toss no-ball and a wide.

Andy McBrine was surprisingly left out despite being the most accurate bowler in the runs fest which was the last ODI between the teams on Friday, with Barry McCarthy brought in and Dockrell and Delany sharing five overs between them.

Dockrell hadn’t bowled a ball in a T20I since the South Africa series last summer and hadn’t taken a wicket since the West Indies tour in January 2020 but he broke that duck with the wicket of the dangerous Jimmy Neesham, one of three catches for wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker.

The second match is back at Stormont tomorrow (4pm), while the international action continues today with Ireland Women facing Pakistan (4pm) in the third match of the Tri-Series in Bready.

Irish Cup semi-final draw: Lisburn v Clontarf, Phoenix v CIYMS. Games on Sunday July 31.