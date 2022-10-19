Ireland confident ahead of crunch World Cup clash with West Indies, insists George Dockrell

Curtis Campher hits one of his two sixes in his match-winning innings against Scotland

The euphoria in the Ireland camp after their stunning six-wicket victory over Scotland at the T20 World Cup was dulled just four hours later when the West Indies also recorded their first win in Group B.

Their 31-run victory over Zimbabwe left all four teams on one win each going into tomorrow’s final round action, with Ireland knowing they must beat the West Indies here on Friday (5am BST) to progress to the Super 12s,

A wash-out — and rain is forecast — will not be good enough for Ireland because net run rate decides if teams are level on points, and the Irish, after a 31-run defeat by Zimbabwe and victory with only an over to spare against the Scots, are bottom of the four-team table.

But in Hobart, though, the team were basking in victory, sealed by a record Ireland partnership at the World Cup of 119 between man of the match Curtis Campher and George Dockrell.

And Dockrell, the batsman of the summer for Ireland in his new role in the middle order, believes the team can take the confidence from the Scotland victory into the decider and extend their World Cup by two weeks.

“We’re looking to get better and better game to game, (a case of) just keep taking our chances, try to reduce their total if we can, make sure we are setting up a platform with the bat and being able to bring it home. We’ll take a huge amount of confidence from today’s game and how we went about our work into Friday’s match,” he said.

Dockrell finished 39 not out from just 23 balls but he was happy to play second fiddle to Campher, who posted his highest score for Ireland, 72 not out from 32 balls — he scored from all but two of them — including seven fours and two sixes.

“Curtis’ knock today, under that pressure where you know what’s going to happen if you lose the game, was fantastic, and it’s really pleasing for the group to have a chase like that after a summer where our batting definitely went from strength to strength,” he added.

Campher, for his part, was carried along by the pocket of Ireland fans, mainly family members, who made themselves heard in the exciting finish.

“I must say the crowd played a massive part in batting there — feeding off them was amazing. A lot of the community has come over from Irish cricket and it’s been amazing to see them and they’ve actually lifted us and been there for us,” he said.

“George and I just really fed off each other and I’m just happy that today was my day.”

It certainly was. He has never batted better in his 39-game career, which started with back-to-back ODI 50s against England in 2020. When he was joined by Dockrell in the 10th over, Ireland were 61 for four and even the most loyal of those fans must have feared the worst in their pursuit of Scotland’s 176 for five.

But that’s when the records started tumbling — Ireland’s highest successful run-chase, and only Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien (twice) have combined to put on more in any T20I game.

Campher also took two wickets for nine runs from his only two overs, yet Barry McCarthy, given his full quota, conceded more than six times as many.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie may have to adjust his bowling plans on Friday or Ireland’s revived World Cup dream could be over.