Ireland discover World Cup qualifying route with campaign to begin against Oman

The fixtures and groups, announced by ICC yesterday, sees the ten teams divided into two groups from which the top three qualify for the Super Sixes. In the second phase, the teams will play the three qualifiers from the other group, carrying forward the points from the group stage. The top two in the points table at the end of the Super Sixes qualify for the finals in the West Indies and USA next summer.

Ireland are in Group B, which will be based in Bulawayo, and are second seeds behind Sri Lanka, their third opponents on June 25, with Scotland and the United Arab Emirates, their final opposition, the other teams in the group.

They played the UAE in Abu Dhabi two years ago and shared the two-match one-day international series, while Ireland have fond memories of their last ODI against Scotland at the previous World Cup qualifying tournament in Harare in 2018 when they won by 25 runs.

Their more recent ODIs against Sri Lanka were in Malahide in 2016 when the tourists won both by convincing margins. Ireland and Oman have never met in an ODI.

Group A consists of top seeds the West Indies, hosts Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States.

If Ireland finish in the top two in their group, they will stay in Bulawayo for their opening Super Six game, but unless they finish second they will have only one game in Harare, the venue for the final on July 9, in the second phase which runs from June 29-July 7.

The Ireland squad leaves for Zimbabwe on Saturday June 11 and – like all the teams – will play two warm-up games against the USA and the Netherlands.

Ireland’s fixtures

Warm-up games – June 13: USA (Bulawayo Athletic Club); June 15: Netherlands (Queen’s Sports Club)

Group A matches – June 19: Oman (Bulawayo AC); June 21: Scotland (Queen’s SC); June 25: Sri Lanka (Queen’s SC); June 27: UAE (Bulawayo AC)