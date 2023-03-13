Ireland expected to play two test matches in Sri Lanka

Ireland will visit Sri Lanka in April

After playing just three Test matches in almost six years, Ireland are set to play their next three inside a month.

It is reported that instead of playing a Test match and two one-day internationals in Sri Lanka next month, the hosts have instead offered back to back Test matches in Galle.

Ireland’s last Test was against England at Lord’s back in July 2019 and their wait for the next one will end in Bangladesh when they conclude their seven-match multi-format tour in Dhaka. The five-day match begins on April 4.

The squad will then travel straight to Sri Lanka where the first Test, due to start on April 18, has been reportedly brought forward by 48 hours to allow the second Test match to start on April 24, allowing the squad to return home on scheduled on April 29.

No reason has been given for the change in schedule although there has been reports for some time that the ODIs, originally scheduled on April 26 and 28 were being scrapped.

Official confirmation is expected on Tuesday in a joint press release from Sri Lanka Cricket and Cricket Ireland.