Ireland have been left drained after defeat in Sri Lanka Test, admits captain Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland held out for almost two sessions on the final day of the first Test series but they could not prevent a second successive innings defeat by Sri Lanka in Galle.

The loss of Paul Stirling for a single and the next three batsmen all getting into double figures but failing to reach 14 was the beginning of the end and, despite a heroic 85 from Harry Tector, Ireland fell 10 runs short of even making their hosts bat again.

Another bumper barrage from Asitha Fernando accounted for Lorcan Tucker and the steady off spin of Ramesh Mendis sent back Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine, having already dismissed skipper Andrew Balbirnie.

The captain’s dismissal was probably the softest of the lot — a mistimed drive to mid-off — but it was his second innings because he had to retire having been hit on the grille of his helmet from a 90mph ball by Asitha.

It was the worst possible start to the day because as Balbirnie said afterwards “if we had got through the first half hour it could set up the day” so when Stirling then drove low to cover in the next over, it was always going to be an uphill task.

“You have to give credit to the way Sri Lanka bowled,” added the captain.

“Asitha bowled with real accuracy and made it hostile and naturally their spinners came into the game again, bowling with really good accuracy.

“I’m disappointed, however, because we felt we could get a draw out of that game, the wicket was still good enough to bat (through) the day — but it wasn’t to be.”

Summing up the feeling of playing three Tests in the space of three-and-a-half weeks — as many as they had played in the previous five years — Balbirnie said the players had loved the challenge.

“Mentally the last three weeks have been draining, although if that first match had gone five days with only a three-day turnaround to the next five-day match it is not what our bodies are used to,” he added.

“But I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s still the best format of cricket in my opinion and to come to Galle and compete with a team like Sri Lanka is really exciting.

“It’s very tough but we were in amongst it for large parts of the games and we can take positives from that.”