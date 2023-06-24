Ireland have to do it the hard way in World Cup qualifiers, admits Curtis Campher

Ireland’s bid to reach the World Cup Finals will be officially over on Sunday if they fail to beat Sri Lanka at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo (8am, live on Sky Sports).

Hopes that one win from their final two games would be enough to secure a spot in the Super Sixes were dashed yesterday when Scotland beat UAE by 111 runs. That put the Scots level on points with Sri Lanka and Oman, who were hammered by 10 wickets by the tournament favourites in yesterday’s other game, all on two wins.

Even if Ireland win tomorrow they would still need Scotland to beat Oman, as it is unlikely they could overtake the Scots on run-rate. Another win for Ireland, against UAE in the final round of group games on Tuesday would be enough for them to to leap over Oman into third place.

So not impossible, and Ireland’s batting hero from Wednesday’s defeat by Scotland, Curtis Campher, insists they must believe and they have the ability to bounce back.

“If we have two good, strong performances against Sri Lanka and UAE we will be in good stead,” he said.

“Coming into the tournament we knew it would be a tough group to get out of. If we had played a bit better in the first two games or just get over the line, we would have been in great shape but now we are just going to have to do it the hard way.”

After Ireland’s horror start on Wednesday, when they lost Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie in the first over, Campher and George Dockrell led a recovery, the South African-born Irish passport holder hitting his maiden one-day international century as Ireland got up to 286.

It still wasn’t enough as Scotland claimed a dramatic, last ball, one wicket victory to condemn Ireland to a second defeat after their opening day loss to Oman.

Campher was left out of that game, to the surprise of many, but he is a certain starter against Sri Lanka on the back of his century in the second Test in Galle, just two months ago. The 24-year-old says that experience should help Ireland tomorrow.

“There will be a few different bowlers this time, high quality white-ball bowlers so it will be a different challenge, but playing high-quality opposition in spinning conditions out there and coming into similar conditions should help us on Sunday.

“All the batters are taking relatively good form from each of the formats so it’s a matter of putting a score on the board and defending it or batting really well and chasing it down.”

Most of the squad took part in a full training session yesterday with Josh Little on his own in a middle wicket with bowling coach Ryan Eagleson while captain Andrew Balbirnie had an extended net with batting coach Gary Wilson.

Ireland will likely need both to fire tomorrow to keep their World Cup hopes alive.