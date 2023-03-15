Ireland kick-start tour of Bangladesh with warm-up win

Ireland defeated a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI by 77 runs

Ireland enjoyed the almost perfect warm-up match ahead of their first one-day international in Sylhet on Saturday with a 77 runs (DLS) victory over a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI.

After Paul Stirling (54 off 50 balls) and Stephen Doheny (30 off 32) had put on 53 for the first wicket, Curtis Campher took centre stage with an excellent 75 from 50 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, at No 5. With Gareth Delany (36 off 24) he put on 75 in the last eight overs as Ireland finished on 255 for seven from 40 overs; the game had a delayed start and lost another three overs in a rain interruption.

Graham Hume outbowled Mark Adair with the new ball, the Waringstown opening bowler taking the first wicket and conceding only four runs before the spinners took over. Andy McBrine (3-12) led the way with three wickets in 10 balls and with Matthew Humphreys taking a wicket with his first ball in a senior international, the BCB XI were reduced to 95 for five in the 18th over.

In all, Andrew Balbirnie used five slow bowlers with Gareth Delany (1-11 off three overs) and Harry Tector (1-3 off two) giving the captain three slow bowling options in his first choice XI although Humphreys will definitely see action on this trip.

The hosts were bowled out in the 33rd over – Fionn Hand taking the final wicket – for 181.