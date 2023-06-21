Ireland must find a way to win ugly, says Andrew Balbirnie after last-ball defeat

Ireland are going out of their way to make sure they will not be at this year’s World Cup Finals after yet another last-over defeat.

The squad are only in Zimbabwe because they lost too many close finishes from winning positions but they haven’t learned their lesson and after a tame surrender in the first qualifying game against Oman, they threw away the chance of a first victory here in Bulawayo with a last-ball defeat by Scotland.

It was all looking so good with Scotland, set an unlikely 287 to win — Ireland were 33 for four — needing 44 from the last four overs with just two wickets left. No surprise then that Andrew Balbirnie called up his strike bowler, his IPL bowler, Josh Little to bowl the 47th over.

Six balls later, the target was down to 22 as Michael Leask hit Little for two sixes and two fours. And yet still Ireland had the chance to win it at the death.

Eight needed off the last over, bowled by Mark Adair, he had Safyaan Sharif caught at short thirdman and there were three balls left at No.11 Chris Sole with the Scots needing three to win.

They scampered a crucial bye off the fifth ball and a fortunate inside edge by Leask flew past keeper Lorcan Tucker for the winning runs to take his personal score to 91 from 61 balls.

Adair walked off alone, disconsolate, but it should never have come down to a last-ball finish as Balbirnie admitted afterwards.

“It’s a hard one to take. Apart from the first 10 overs of our batting and the last 10 of our fielding we were in charge. I was really confident of getting over the line but that’s cricket, if you aren’t on the ball things can get away from you and certainly Michael Leask did that today. It was a high-quality innings,” he said.

“But when you get yourself in a winning position you should most of the time get over the line and over the last 12 months we haven’t done that and it’s just about finding a way of winning ugly, if that’s what it takes.”

The start of Ireland’s innings was as ugly as it gets with Paul Stirling and Balbirnie both failing to survive their first balls and when in-form Harry Tector nicked off to slip at the start of the fifth over, Ireland were 17 for three.

Tucker quickly followed to another slip catch but the ‘9am conditions’ could hardly be blamed for the quick fall of wickets.

Curtis Campher — in for Graham Hume in the only change from Monday — and George Dockrell led the recovery with a stand of 136 and even after Dockrell was opening bowler Brandon McMullan’s fourth wicket, Gareth Delany and Adair kept Campher company as he brought up his maiden ODI century as 75 was added in the last six overs.

The pitch did not turn as much as Balbirnie expected but Dockrell took his 100th ODI wicket, a landmark only Kevin O’Brien had reached for Ireland.

That reduced Scotland to 152 for seven but Leask proved the immovable object and now Ireland, realistically, must beat tournament favourites Sri Lanka on Sunday to keep their World Cup dream alive.

IRELAND

A McBrine c Cross b McBride 32

P Stirling c Watt b McMullen 0

A Balbirnie lbw McMullen 0

H Tector c Munsey b McMullen 6

L Tucker c Munsey b Watt 6

C Campher b Sole 120

G Dockrell b McMullen 69

G Delany c Berrington b McMullen 19

M Adair not out 8

J Little not out 4

Extras (4lb 18w) 22

Total (8 wkts, 50 overs) 286

Did not bat: B White

Fall: 1-1 2-1 3-17 4-33 5-70 6-206 7-256 8-282

Bowling: B McMullen 7-1-34-5, C Sole 10-0-61-1, M Watt 10-2-52-1, S Sharif 9-0-58-0, C McBride 6-0-24-1, M Leask 4-0-25-0, C Greaves 4-0-28-0

SCOTLAND

C McBride lbw b Campher 56

M Cross lbw b Adair 4

B McMullen c Balbirnie b Adair 10

G Munsey c Campher b White 15

R Berrington b Little 10

T Mackintosh c Tucker b Little 18

M Leask not out 91

C Greaves c McBrine b Dockrell 20

M Watt st Tucker b Dockrell 47

S Sharif c Stirling b Adair 6

C Sole not out 0

Extras (1b 4lb 7w) 12

Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 289

Fall: 1-6 2-56 3-90 4-92 5-117 6-122 7-152 8-234 9-284

Bowling: J Little 10-0-73-2, M Adair 10-1-57-3, A McBrine 5-0-22-0, C Campher 8-0-39-1, B White 10-0-59-1, G Dockrell 7-0-34-2

Scotland won by 1 wicket