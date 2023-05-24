Ireland must rise to occasion in World Cup qualifiers, says coach Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson admits Ireland will have to play their best cricket throughout the World Cup qualifying tournament next month if they are to join the eight automatic qualifiers for the Finals in India in October.

Only two of the 10 teams in Zimbabwe will progress and Wilson, who was part of the squad that failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup and is now the Ireland assistant coach, says it will be a tough competition.

“No matter what group you are in, there are 10 quality sides and it’s anyone’s game, but if we play our best game throughout the tournament we are confident we will be good enough to go through,” said Wilson.

“There is a great strength in depth in international cricket. West Indies and Sri Lanka are the highest-ranked sides (in the tournament) but there will be pressure on them and they won’t be relishing facing us or any other team in the competition. Qualifying tournaments are a different kettle of fish.”

Ireland have been drawn in Group B, based in Bulawayo, with Sri Lanka, their third opponents on June 25, after games with Oman, which opens their tournament on June 19, and Scotland, with UAE, who they have never played in an ODI, their final group opponents.

Only the top three teams from each of the two groups go through to the Super Six Stage, which runs from June 29 to July 7, with the top two in that table, who meet in the Final in Harare on July 9, completing the line-up for India.

Alongside West Indies in Group A are Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and the United States.

“We want to go one better than last time,” added Wilson. “2018 was bitterly disappointing, I know the feeling, it was heart-breaking. But with a big prize at the end of it, all the squad will be looking forward to it.”

The Ireland squad will be announced today.

Ireland’s fixtures - Warm-up games – June 13: USA (Bulawayo Athletic Club); June 15: Netherlands (Queen’s Sports Club). Group B matches – June 19: Oman (Bulawayo AC); June 21: Scotland (Queen’s SC); June 25: Sri Lanka (Queen’s SC); June 27 (Bulawayo AC); June 27: UAE.