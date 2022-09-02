Ireland name squad for European Cricket Championships

Cricket

The tournament will be staged at the Cartama Oval in Malaga, with Ireland set to play the host nation, Austria, Czech Republic and Portugal between September 12 and September 16.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the finals of the tournament, which will be played in mid-October.

Pete Johnston, Cricket Ireland’s Performance Manager, said: “We’re very excited to have been invited to the European Cricket Championships in Spain.

“Tournament cricket provides us with the opportunity to see our players develop under pressure - the games will come thick and fast, with two games per day. The popularity of new shorter formats is growing globally, and our first experience of T10 cricket should prove to be very rewarding.

“The selectors have been very specific about the skill sets we were looking for in this format and have chosen talented positive players that have impressed domestically in white ball cricket. There is the added incentive for the guys to progress through the group and play in a finals’ week in October.

“T10 cricket will certainly put our dynamic fielding, death bowling and power hitting into overdrive, and this can only benefit by improving and increasing our depth of talented white ball players.”

The 12 man squad includes John Matchett (CIYMS), Scott Macbeth (Bready), Jared Wilson (Newbuildings), Max Burton (Cliftonville Academy), Matthew Humphreys (Lisburn) and Carson McCullough (CIYMS).

Cricket Ireland also announced a 12-player Academy squad for a three-day match against Free Foresters First XI to be played at Arundel Castle in West Sussex between Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

This is the third red-ball tour this summer and forms part of Ireland’s preparations for the return of Test cricket

Johnson explained: “The longer format provides the best challenge for young players and represents the best all-round development opportunity. For the players, there have been so many learnings and good performances from our first two matches, and we are pleased to see two more exciting young players - Ryan Hunter and Finn Catherwood – called up for their first taste of multi-day cricket with the Academy.”

The three-day squad includes James McCollum (Waringstown), Cade Carmichael (Instonians), Morgan Topping (Waringstown), Ryan Hunter (CSNI), Cian Robertson (Instonians), Matthew Humphreys (Lisburn) and Matthew Foster (CSNI).