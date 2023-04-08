Ireland paid price for failing to rack up big score in Test defeat: Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie is raring to go again in Tests against Sri Lanka — © ©INPHO/Photosport/Raghavan Venu

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie accepts their hopes of winning the one-off Test against Bangladesh were probably ended by their first-innings batting.

A total of 214 on a perfect batting track was below par and despite their heroic recovery in the second innings, a fourth-innings target of 138 was never going to trouble their hosts, even on the fourth day; they won by seven wickets, 45 minutes after lunch.

“Batting first in these conditions, you have to make it count and get a big score and that sets you up well for the game,” said Balbirnie.

“We maybe didn’t show the application we did in the second innings but we haven’t played a lot of first-class cricket never mind Test cricket, so we just have to learn that stuff pretty quickly and if we get ourselves into that position next week (in Sri Lanka) it means we must put something on our wicket if we get to 20, 30, 40 and go on to make big hundreds like Mushfiqur (Rahim) did in their first innings.”

Although Ireland could add only six runs to their overnight total, Balbirnie still hadn’t given up on their chances of winning, though he did not use Graham Hume, with Mark Adair bowling the only six overs of pace, despite making the first breakthrough.

“Our best way to get 10 wickets was predominantly with spin. Sparky (Adair) has taken a couple of wickets in this Test but it was nothing against Humey, it was purely conditions and how it was best felt to get the 10 wickets,” explained the captain.

“Our message was that all the pressure was on Bangladesh. Even if they were 100 for none chasing 130 the pressure was on them, no one expected Ireland to come here and win a Test match.

“We knew we needed early wickets but the way Litton Das played, he took the momentum away. But we stuck at it and created chances, it just wasn’t to be.”

The squad fly to Sri Lanka where they have a week’s preparation ahead of back-to-back Tests, starting tomorrow week.

“It doesn’t get any easier but that’s why they call it Test cricket,” added Balbirnie.

Scores: Ireland 214 (H Tector 50, L Tucker 37, C Campher 34; Taijul Islam 5-58) and 292 (L Tucker 108, A McBrine 72, H Tector 56; Taijul 4-90, Ebadot Hossain 3-37) Bangladesh 369 (Mushfiqur Rahim 126, Shakib Al Hasan 87, Mehidy Hasan 55, Litton Das 43; A McBrine 6-118) and 138-3 (Mushfiqur Rahim 51 not out, Tamim Iqbal 31). Bangladesh won by 7 wickets.