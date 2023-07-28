Ireland rue errors in loss to Aussies, while Mary Waldron calls time on her career

Ireland catching let them down as they handed Australia a 10-wicket victory in the final Women’s World Championship game at Castle Avenue yesterday.

Openers Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland both scored centuries as they chased down Ireland’s 217 in the 36th over, but the hosts have only themselves to blame for not taking a wicket.

Even the captain, Laura Delany, had to hold her hands up as she put down the easiest of the three or four chances offered by the openers who slowed down the chase in the closing stages as they each concentrated on reaching three figures for the first time in a one-day international.

For the second successive game, the lower order also failed to help out the total as Ireland lost their last six wickets for 25 runs, and the last three for the addition of just a leg bye in seven balls as they were bowled out with an over unused.

After Leah Paul and Amy Hunter were both dismissed in the first four overs — Hunter caught three balls after hitting Kim Garth for back-to-back boundaries — Orla Prendergast stood tall against the Aussie attack, showing why she will be in demand for franchise tournaments around the world.

She shared stands of 66 with Gaby Lewis and 71 with Delany before adding another 33 with Rebecca Stokell, who outlasted not just her but the last five batters as well. In all, Prendergast faced 109 balls and hit seven fours in her first ODI half-century.

The Ireland total was below par against most opponents so it was never going to be enough against the world champions and 20-year-old Litchfield and Sutherland (21) took full advantage of their lives to share 25 fours in their unbroken stand of 221.

The day also marked the end of an era with Mary Waldron, Ireland’s most-capped player, calling time on her 13-year career at the age of 39.

Waldron had pulled out of the squad on Thursday with the calf injury that prematurely ended what turned out to be her 184th and final game. She announced her retirement yesterday morning, was given a guard of honour and 17-year-old Hunter was given the gloves as a new era begins.

Paying tribute to the player she made her debut with 13 years ago, Delany said: “Mary has been an invaluable support and sounding board while I’ve been in the captaincy. To have a great wicket-keeper in your side is an asset but to also have a great analytical brain is a godsend.”