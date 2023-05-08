Ireland star James McCollum helps club Waringstown make a flying start

James McCollum impressed in Waringstown's victory on his return from Ireland Test match duty — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

James McCollum eased back into white ball mode with his undefeated half century ensuring Waringstown made a belated winning start to their Robinson Services Premier League campaign.

After three postponements, Waringstown finally took the field on Sunday and defeated Cliftonville Academy by nine wickets in a rearranged T20 game with Ireland international McCollum, whose last three games were all Test matches, scoring 57 not out with six fours and two sixes.

Cliftonville captain Max Burton also hit a 50 but was one of only two batters who made double figures in the home side’s total of 107 as new Waringstown professional Pat Botha took four wickets. Premiership champions Newbuildings got revenge for their Senior Cup defeat by Fox Lodge yesterday, winning the annual Sam McConnell Charity Shield by 47 runs with Johnny Thompson hitting 80 off just 39 balls (five fours, eight sixes).c

Former Brigade batsman William Wilson was installed as the new Cricket Ireland president at Sunday’s AGM.

ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE

Castle Grounds: Cliftonville Academy 107 (20 overs, M Burton 52; V Chopra 22; P Botha 4-21, L Nelson 2-19) Waringstown 108-1 (14.3 overs, J McCollum 57 not out, M Topping 39 not out). Waringstown won by 9 wickets.

Today (noon): North Down v Cliftonville Academy

SAM McCONNELL CHARITY SHIELD

The Rectory: Newbuildings 242-7 (20 overs, J Thompson 80, T McKeegan 42, Ryan Hunter 32, M Hanna 27; A Walker 3-52) Fox Lodge 195 (18 overs, T Nicholl 49, G Maneeshan 47, D McCarter 31, J Milligan 20; C Downey 5-31, Ross Hunter 2-27). Newbuildings won by 47 runs.

EVOKE SUPER SERIES

Wallace Park: Dragons 96-6 (20 overs, JL Strang 28, C Murray 25 not out; G Dempsey 2-21) Typhoons 97-2 (15.3 overs, R Searle 39 not out, L Little 21). Typhoons won by 8 wickets.

:Dragons 113-4 (20 overs, A Hunter 60; N McNulty 2-21) Scorchers 117-3 (M MUsonda 38, S McMahon 27). Scorchers won by 7 wickets.