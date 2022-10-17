Ireland staring down the barrel of World Cup exit following defeat to Zimbabwe in Hobart

T20 Cricket World Cup

Ireland's Curtis Campher plays a shot during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 17, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland have it all to do if they are reach the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time in 13 years after an opening night debacle against Zimbabwe.

On a cold evening in Hobart – conditions much more suited to Andrew Balbirnie’s side – they crashed to a 31 runs defeat after conceding 174 for seven.

Sikander Raza, the man in superlative form coming into the tournament, was the man of the man of the match, dismissed to the last ball of the Zimbabwe innings for a superb 82 from just 48 balls with five fours and five sixes and Ireland had no one who threatened to match him, never mind better him.

Paul Stirling was out for a second ball duck and the other three top order batters followed him back to the other side of the boundary before the end of the fourth over with just 22 on the board.

It was always going to be mission impossible after a start like that and despite Curtis Campher, George Dockrell and Gareth Delany all getting into the 20s at better than a run a ball they never got out of them – Campher finishing top scorer with an inadequate 27.

Barry McCarthy took advantage of a couple of lives, with the pressure off, to hit two late sixes in last wicket stand of 32 but the game was already up for Ireland who will now likely have to beat Scotland tomorrow and West Indies on Friday if they are to make the top two in the group and that elusive Super 12 stage.

Scotland’s stunning victory over West Indies in the first match of the day at the Bellerive Oval, if anything, makes Ireland’s task even harder.

A rain delay in that match meant an 8pm start under the lights – an hour later than scheduled – and despite Sri Lanka and West Indies both falling to shock defeats when batting second, Balbirnie chose to insert Zimbabwe.

He had instant success with Josh Little having Regis Chakabva caught behind second ball and the left arm paceman followed up with a second wicket in the fifth over to leave Zimbabwe 37 for two. That quickly became 37 for three as Simi Singh struck with his third ball, dismissing former Lisburn professional Craig Ervine with the help of a terrific stumping by Lorcan Tucker.

The catch of the day however was completed by Harry Tector but all the credit went to Mark Adair who palmed it back spectacularly from just inside the boundary to his team-mate.

The Ireland bowlers stuck to their task with McCarthy the pick of them – he conceded just nine runs from his first three overs although in partnership with Luke Jongwe they hit him for 15 in his last, the 19th over.

It also didn’t help that Curtis Campher’s first two overs went for 25, so Balbirnie had to give Simi Singh a third over which, wasn’t in his pre-match plans. It disappeared for 13.

Ireland have not been relying on Stirling in recent matches but they invariably need one of the top four to play a meaningful innings. However, Tucker missed an audacious sweep shot and the introduction of 6ft 7ins Blessing Muzarabani accounted for Harry Tector and Balbirnie in the space of four balls, both edging to slip.

It was the 12th over before Delany hit Ireland’s first six of the innings – Mark Adair hit the other off a free hit – but by then Zimbabwe had already hit four maximums and Raza was just getting into his stride.

ZIMBABWE

R Chakabva c Tucker b Little 0

C Ervine st Tucker b Singh 9

W Madhevere c Delany b Little 22

S Williams c Tector b Singh 12

Sikander Raza b Adair 82

M Shumba c Little b Adair 16

R Burl c Adair b Little 1

L Jongwe not out 20

Extras (1b 5lb 6w) 12

Total (7 wkts, 20 overs) 174

Did not bat: T Chatara, R Ngarava, B Muzarabani

Fall: 1-0 2-37 3-37 4-79 5-137 6-141 7-174

Bowling: J Little 4-0-24-3, M Adair 4-0-39-2, B McCarthy 4-0-24-0, C Campher 3-0-29-0, S Singh 3-0-31-2, G Delany 2-0-21-0

IRELAND

P Stirling b Ngarava 0

A Balbirnie c Ervine b Muzarabani 3

L Tucker b Ngarava 11

H Tector c Ervine b Muzarabani 1

C Campher b Williams 27

G Dockrell b Raza 24

G Delany c Shumba b Chatara 24

M Adair c Raza b Muazarabani 9

S Singh b Chatara 0

B McCarthy not out 22

J Little not out 7

Extras (1b 9lb 1nb 4w) 15

Total (9 wkts, 20 overs) 143

Fall: 1-0 2-14 3-19 4-22 5-64 6-91 7-102 8-102 9-111

Bowling: R Ngarava 4-0-22-2, R Chatara 4-0-22-2, B Muzarabani 4-0-23-3, L Jongwe 2-0-24-0, S Williams 3-0-20-1, Sikander Raza 3-0-22-1

Zimbabwe won by 31 runs.