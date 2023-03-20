Ireland struggle in field before second ODI against Bangladesh is rained off

It was another hard day in the field for Ireland but they live to fight another day after the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Sylhet was abandoned as a no result.

The hosts broke their two-day-old highest ODI score, set in their 183-run victory on Saturday, but Ireland had no chance to bat as the rain arrived during the interval and never relented. The third and final game is on Thursday.

In four hours of pain, the Ireland bowlers stuck to their task but had no answer to another whirlwind batting display by 35-year-old Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored his eighth ODI century off the final delivery and his country’s fastest off 60 balls, as Bangladesh finished on 349 for six, 11 more than they made in the first game.

Mushfiqur hit 14 fours and two sixes, with nine of those boundaries, either side of his 50, coming in 11 balls from Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Graham Hume in three overs which went for 46.

In the end, Ireland did well to concede only 42 from the next (final) five overs with Adair picking up his first wicket and Hume his third, the Waringstown bowler again the pick of the attack.

There was more hard labour for the three spinners, which included debutant Matthew Humphreys who replaced Gareth Delany in the one change. The Lisburn slow left armer conceded 59 in his seven overs but was barely more expensive than the experience of Andy McBrine (68 off nine) and Harry Tector, whose four overs cost 28.

The trio bore the brunt of the second wicket stand of 101 between Litton Das and Najmul Shanto, which laid the platform for another imposing total.

The positive for Ireland was another improved fielding performance with many fine stops on the boundary and a direct hit from Mark Adair to run out captain Tamim Iqbal on his 34th birthday.

The batters’ chance to improve on their disappointing performance on Saturday, however, must wait for another 72 hours with the series now on the line.