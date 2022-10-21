Ireland stun West Indies to qualify for T20 World Cup’s Super 12

T20 World Cup

Ireland produced their greatest ever performance in a T20 international when it mattered. Needing to beat West Indies in their final group game to reach the Super 12s, they hammered them by nine wickets with a huge 15 balls to spare to extend their stay in Australia by two weeks.

Paul Stirling, without a half-century in the shortest format for eight months and 22 innings, and Lorcan Tucker may grab the headlines for their classy undefeated partnership of 77 but the bowlers set up this outstanding victory, restricting the two-time World Cup winners to 146 for five.

No-one was better than Gareth Delany who finished with his career best T20 figures of three for 16 as the West Indies, who have been repeatedly exposed to spin in this tournament, lost four of their wickets to the slow bowlers, Simi Singh picking up the other.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling produced an impressive batting display (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The result of the second game in Hobart last night between Scotland and Zimbabwe will confirm Ireland’s second round opponents but unless it was a very narrow win, by the Africans, Ireland will finish second in Group B and start their Super 12 campaign against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

That will be followed by England and Afghanistan in Melbourne (at the famous MCG) on Wednesday and Friday before finishing against the hosts in Brisbane on October 31 and New Zealand in Adelaide on November 4.

That will be the ultimate test for Ireland but one they will savour - “the chance to play even better teams” as skipper Andrew Balbirnie put it in his post-match press-conference.

They certainly go into the next stage in form. After losing the first game on Zimbabwe they have now stormed back with convincing victories over Scotland – chasing 174 with an over to spare – and now West Indies, a team they had beaten only once before in a T20I, in Jamaica back in 2014.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie helped guide his team into the Super 12 stage (Donall Farmer/PA)

Barry McCarthy bounced back from his horror bowling performance on Wednesday to take the first wicket with his fourth delivery, Kyle Mayers driving straight to extra cover.

Singh got in the act even quicker, having Jonathan Charles caught at backward point from his second delivery to leave West Indies 27 for two and Ireland never relinquished control.

It was Curtis Campher, Ireland’s man of the match against Scotland, who had an off day with the ball – his two overs going for 28 – but it ensured that Balbirnie had no qualms about giving his two spinners six overs. Indeed, Singh probably deserved more but the three main pace bowlers did not let their captain down, Mark Adair conceding just nine runs off the bat in his first three overs and Josh Little seeing his good figures exaggerated only by a last ball six from Odean Smith.

Despite Adair’s last over going for 14, Ireland were still favourites at halfway and seven overs later they were in a superb position – Stirling and Balbirnie having put on 72 without the hint of a chance.

Between them they scored 11 boundaries – Balbirnie taking 14 off Smith’s first three balls and following up with a six off Obed McCoy. He also pulled slow bowler Akeal Hosein for a six to long leg and no-one was more devastated when he cut the same bowler to backward point.

“It gave them a sniff of a chance” said the skipper but he need not have worried. Lorcan Tucker picked up the mantle, confidently hitting his second ball to the mid-wicket boundary and he never looked back, hitting Hosein and McCoy for sixes in his innings of 45 from 36 balls.

He did enjoy one bit of good fortune, when he got himself into a terrible tangle against a short ball from Smith and spooned the ball back to the bowler but the television umpire said the bowler had overstepped and Tucker returned to complete the job.

Stirling, meanwhile, had a six, two fours and 22 runs beside his name after just three overs and you knew it was going to be his day when he hit West Indies' fastest bowler, Alzarri Joseph for back to back fours.

He took his liking to him – all five boundaries, including two sixes, conceded by Joseph came from Stirling’s bat – and he brought up that elusive 50 from just 32 balls in the 12th over out of an Ireland total of 102.

Stirling was 66 not out from 48 balls (six fours and two sixes) when Tucker hit the winning boundary and send the pocket of Irish supporters into delirium in the David Boon Stand.

They will be back for more here on Sunday as Ireland’s World Cup journey continues.