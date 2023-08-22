Ireland will make changes for final T20 clash against India, says Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling has said he “will be surprised” if Ireland do not make changes for the final T20 international of the summer, the third game against India at Malahide on Wednesday (3.00pm).

Stirling, the interim captain after Andrew Balbirnie stepped down last month, confirmed it was the intention to play all 15 squad members in the series, but rain on Friday, when India won the reduced game by two runs, has all but scuppered those plans.

“We have to be adaptable. We went into the series, 100 per cent, if we had three full games we were using all 15 players, but the rain does change things. It would have been hard to leave Ben White out on Sunday after not bowling on Friday but I’ll be surprised if there are no changes on Wednesday,” said Stirling.

Gareth Delany has joined the squad, after being left out of the first two games, and it was always the intention to play the all-rounder today but even that plan is up in the air, although his return is now more likely than Theo van Workoem, the CIYMS slow left armer, being given his debut.

The plan to use just five front-line bowlers will continue.

“It’s the start of a mini cycle for us and I’m really pleased with how the five bowlers have gone so far,” added Stirling. “We have stayed in the game longer, no matter who we have played. The downside of the four and a bit bowlers was shown in Scotland in the World Cup qualifiers where that fifth bowler went for about 70 runs. At the moment we are really positive.

Stirling has also given a fascinating insight into how India play the game and why they are so successful.

“Simplicity is the key,” he said. “Everyone knows the amazing things they can do and shots they can play but really they just play good cricket for longer than other sides. They don’t get too carried away if things aren’t going their way for a period and then when it’s their time they really go (the last two overs on Sunday, when they hit 42 to take the game away from Ireland).

“And the same with the ball, even if we get them away for a couple of good overs they seem to come back and take two quick wickets.”

Also today, the Ireland Under-19s will attempt to complete an historic 2-0 series win against England at Loughborough after their stunning 72 runs success in the first game on Monday.

Brigade’s Scott Macbeth top scored with 90 not out from just 48 balls (eight fours, six sixes) and shared a fifth wicket stand of 117 with Bready’s Gavin Roulston (73) in just 11.3 overs. CIYMS’ Carson McCullough then hit 23 off 10 balls as Ireland finished on 333 for five and he also took two wickets as England were bowled out in the 44th over.

Tuesday night, Robinson Services Premier League, Middle Road: Derriaghy 122-6 (16 overs, M Halliday 49, S Gordon 41; C Averill 3-4) Carrickfergus 131-5 (15.5 overs, M Rippon 63 not out, CJ van der Walt 26, C Averill 25). Carrickfergus (set 131 in 16 overs) won by 5 wkts (DLS).