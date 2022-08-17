Ireland will play England in a test match next June

Cricket

Ireland's Mark Adair at the crease during the 2019 test match at Lord's

It will be first time the two cricket nations have clashed at test level since 2019, when England claimed victory at in a dramatic match at Lord’s.

The fixture was announced today, as part of the International Cricket Council’s Future Tours Programme schedule for 2023 to 2027.

Ireland will kick-start 2023 in January with a trip to Zimbabwe for three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.

In March, Ireland travel to Bangladesh for their first test match in four years. They will also play three ODIs and three T20s. In April, Ireland will play a further test match, away to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will visit Ireland for seven white ball fixtures in May, before the Irish side travel to England for the much-anticipated test match. England will also host three further ODIs between the nations in September.

Ireland finish the year in November with a trip to Zimbabwe for another test match.

There will be further test matches against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in 2024 and 2025, while the New Zealand test team will tour Ireland in 2026.

In all, Ireland Men are set to play 12 Test matches, 54 one-day internationals and 47 T20 internationals against fellow full member sides.