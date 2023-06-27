Ireland women must make time in the middle count, says Laura Delany

Laura Delany has urged her team to make the most of every ball when Ireland take on West Indies in the second match of their Women’s World Championship one-day international series in St Lucia this afternoon.

Partnerships of 67 between Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast and 71 between Lewis and Delany put Ireland in a strong position to chase down their hosts’ imposing 297 for six but from 172 for two after 35 overs, Ireland could total only 239 for nine in the first game on Monday night.

“When you spend time in the middle there are runs to be had and to lose by 60 runs when we were in with an opportunity in the middle overs is disappointing. We had good partnerships but unfortunately lost wickets at crucial times,” said the captain.

Amy Hunter lasted only four balls after Lewis was dismissed for 83 but Cara Murray was the most successful bowler, taking three for 60 in her 10 overs.

“As a bowling group we have to reduce the number of extras, although Ava Canning on her ODI debut bowled incredibly well with the new ball, as did Arlene Kelly,” added Delany.

“We also took some of the chances in the field which is something we have been working hard on in the past few weeks.”