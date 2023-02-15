Ireland Women on cusp of first ever T20 World Cup win, insists Ed Joyce

Ed Joyce has admitted he will be disappointed if his Ireland Women’s side do not pick up their first T20 World Cup win this week.

This is their fourth global tournament since 2014 and following the defeat by England on Monday it is a played 14 lost 14 record. But the new professional set-up and recent performances, including victory in the warm-up game against Australia, the World No.1 side, would indicate that this is their time.

“We have some excellent cricketers and are playing an exciting brand of cricket and that is something we feel is going to work over time, with the players able to improve to compete with the top teams consistently in years to come,” said the head coach.

“But we want to win some games as well so it’s not just about the way we want to play, we also want to be competitive and win and I’d be pretty disappointed over the next three games if we don’t get that first World Cup win, if not a couple, and see where we end up.”

The next opportunity comes this evening under the Newlands lights in Cape Town when they take on Pakistan, ranked just two places above them. With memories of a 2-1 victory in the T20 series in Lahore just three months ago still fresh, Joyce believes they can go in with confidence.

“Having played them recently we know they have quite a spin-heavy attack so we are prepared for that,” he said. “We could have played the spinners better yesterday so we will focus on that but we had some success in the T20 series out there so that will give us confidence. It should be a good, competitive game.

“We haven’t played a lot under lights, apart from the qualifiers in Abu Dhabi, but the pitch shouldn’t be much different and it is just a question of whether we can bat well enough and bowl well enough under pressure.”

Joyce also knows they have an in-form spin weapon of their own in Waringstown’s Cara Murray, who took three wickets against England for just 15 runs in three overs and the coach said it was the best “I’ve seen her bowl”.

He added: “She was absolutely brilliant and I don’t think she has got the results she has deserved. Leg spin is a very tricky thing to bowl but this is the most consistent I have seen her and to do it on the biggest stage under huge pressure against a team like that was so impressive.

“Cara has so much potential, has bought into the things we have talked about and made huge progress so hopefully she continues that.”

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the new 15-team Long’s SuperValu Premiership season in the North West have been announced and champions Newbuildings start with a home tie against Strabane. Ardmore will be the idle team.

The top eight at the end of the season will play in the Premiership in 2024 with the other seven going into the Championship.

Other opening day fixtures (April 29):Bonds Glen v Donemana, Bready v Killyclooney, Burndennett v Coleraine, Eglinton v Ballyspallen, Glendermott v Brigade, St Johnston v Fox Lodge.