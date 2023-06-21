Ireland’s Cricket World Cup hopes hang by a thread following last ball defeat to Scotland

Ireland’s World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread after just two matches of the qualifying tournament, following a last ball defeat by Scotland in Bulawayo.

Mark Adair was entrusted with the final over with the Scots needing eight to win and although he got the wicket of No 10 Safyaan Sharif with his third ball, last man Chris Sole ran a bye off the fifth to get man of the match Michael Leask on strike, still needing two to win. An inside edge to the fine leg boundary won the match as the Scotland No 7 finished 91 not out from just 61 balls.

It means Ireland will almost certainly have to win their last two group games, the next on Sunday against tournament favourites Sri Lanka and then the UAE on Tuesday, to progress to the Super Six stage.

The defeat was cruel on Curtis Campher who scored a superb century to rescue Ireland from the perils of 70 for five to help them finish on 286 for eight.

It was a horror start for Ireland with Paul Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie both dismissed to their first balls in the first over and in-form Harry Tector was out in the fifth over to leave Ireland 17 for three.

But Campher and George Dockrell put on 136 for the sixth wicket and although Dockrell was bowled for 69, Gareth Delany and Mark Adair helped Campher add 75 from the last six overs.

Campher was out to the penultimate ball of the innings for 120 from 108 balls having hit nine fours and four sixes and although Josh Little – who conceded 22 in the 47th over - hit the final ball for four, it still wasn’t enough.