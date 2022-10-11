Ireland’s cricketers left stumped again by Namibia after horror show ahead of World Cup campaign

Cricket

Namibia proved their first round T20 World Cup victory over Ireland in Sharjah last year was not a one-off as they put on a repeat performance yesterday to claim an 11 runs victory in the official warm-up game in Melbourne.

More worrying than the result for Ireland, however, was the absence of skipper Andrew Balbirnie under the MCG floodlights after he “felt a bit off” in the warm-up. Irish fans will be anxiously awaiting an update and although the team play Sri Lanka tomorrow in their final warm-up game, at least there is still five days before the World Cup opener against Zimbabwe.

Paul Stirling took over the captaincy yesterday on what he admitted was one of the biggest days of his career — the chance to play at the famous MCG, albeit without spectators — but once again his wicket proved crucial in an Ireland chase.

Although the bowlers took only three wickets — Curtis Campher also claimed a run-out on his follow-through — they could be satisfied with their day’s work, restricting Namibia to 138.

At drinks in the reply, Ireland were coasting at 65 for one but the break turned into a nightmare because Stirling was run out next ball, for 37 off 30 balls, and two balls later Harry Tector, like his captain for the day playing his first match of the tour, was caught behind.

George Dockrell followed quickly but the horror over, which effectively settled the match, was the 16th when Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher and Mark Adair were all dismissed by pace man Ben Shikongo to leave Ireland 101 for seven.

Lorcan Tucker was the one defiant act at the other end but he could not see the job through either, caught behind off the inside edge with 25 needed from 14 balls.

The Ireland spinners bowled only four overs and Barry McCarthy was again given the last over after conceding just 14 in his first three. He restricted Namibia to seven but they already had too many.

The teams played a ‘practice’ Super Over after the game with Stirling and Dockrell, who hit his first ball into the stands, batting for Ireland and Little bowling. It was tied on 12 runs each.

Zimbabwe, Ireland’s first opponents at the World Cup on Monday, meanwhile, chose to use 11 bowlers in their first warm-up game as they lost to Sri Lanka by 33 runs.

Sri Lanka hit 55 off the last four overs to finish on 188 for five and Zimbabwe also lost five wickets in their reply, Wesley Madhevere top scoring with 43 off 42 balls, but he then had to retire hurt.

Scores: Namibia 138-4 (G Erasmus 34, G Delany 1-11, S Singh 1-16, B McCarthy 1-21) Ireland 127 (19.5 overs, P Stirling 37, L Tucker 34, S Doheny 13, S Singh 11 not out; B Shikongo 3-11). Namibia won by 11 runs.