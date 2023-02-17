Ireland’s Laura Delany admits improvement needed after West Indies loss at T20 World Cup

Cricket

Ireland’s fielding let them down as they handed West Indies victory, leaving them still waiting for their first win at a T20 World Cup.

15 was the magic number going into last night’s game under the Newlands lights in Cape Town — West Indies had lost their last 15 T20 internationals and Ireland had failed to win any of their previous 15 matches in the tournaments.

But victory was there for the taking, despite another horrible end to their innings when they lost eight wickets for 21 runs in the final 28 balls. It left West Indies needing 138 to win and despite three dropped catches, it still went to last over.

Needing six to win, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews hit the fifth ball to the cover boundary to pile more heartbreak on an Ireland team who were 116 for two in the 15th over.

Matthews was dropped on eight in the fifth over but finished 66 not out, while Chinelle Henry was missed twice on her way to the second-top score of 34.

Orla Prendergast’s performance was a positive for Ireland to take — © ICC via Getty Images

An honest Laura Delany knew where the game was lost.

“We batted with great intent, but the last five overs of our innings is something we will have to look back on, and we have to be better in the field if we want to compete with the best sides in the world,” said the skipper.

“The best players give you one opportunity, and if you don’t take it they will take the game away from you. There were definitely nerves for some of the girls playing in their first World Cup, but we’ve trained and performed much better than that and it’s one area we definitely want to correct asap.”

Ireland’s final total of 137-9 was so desperately disappointing because it followed a record second wicket partnership at the World Cup of 90 between Orla Prendergast and Gaby Lewis.

In-form Prendergast was finally caught off the leading edge at cover for 61 – Ireland’s highest-ever score on the global stage – but after Lewis was trapped leg before, West Indies’ bowlers took control with not a single boundary in the final three overs, with a run out off the final ball attempting a bye summing up their desperate state.

It didn’t get any better in the second innings with a misfield off the second ball, which conceded the first boundary, setting the tone and Arlene Kelly and Leah Paul, twice, were the unlucky bowlers to see catches go down.

Defeat confirmed Ireland cannot reach the Semi-Finals so their last game is on Monday against India.

Scores: Ireland 137-9 (O Prendergast 61, G Lewis 38, E Richardson 15; S Connell 3-24) West Indies 140-4 (19.5 overs, H Matthews 66 not out, C Henry 34; L Paul 1-26, L Delany 1-30). West Indies won by 6 wickets.