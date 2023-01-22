Ireland’s Stephen Doheny wants to establish himself as a regular following dream debut

Cricket

Stephen Doheny was always convinced he would make his Ireland debut and after top scoring in Saturday’s victory over Zimbabwe he is looking forward to establishing his place in the team.

The North West Warriors keeper has been a member of virtually every Ireland squad for the last year but it was only 10 days ago that he finally made his first appearance for the side, but he knew his time would come.

“It’s always frustrating when you are around the squad and you don’t play but the communication from the staff and the skipper has been so good. It was more when I get my chance not if I get my chance, so I’m glad to put in a performance to help towards the win,” said the 24-year-old Dubliner.

It was a very pleasing performance personally. I felt I missed out on a hundred but having had a relatively slow start in the T20s and in the first ODI it was nice to find my feet."

Doheny hit 84, sharing an opening stand of 104 with stand-in captain Paul Stirling, which laid the platform for Ireland’s winning total of 294 for seven, to set up a winner-takes-all series decider on Monday (7.15am).

“It was just nice to get the win at the end of the day,” Doheny added. “The lads batted really well, Harry (Tector was) outstanding again, he is going from strength to strength, and in my opinion one of the best batters in the world at the moment.

“Losing the toss and being put into bat I thought we were over par with the total and yet I still thought we left a couple out there. So we can look to improve on Monday.

“Second half we got off to a good start but Zimbabwe are hard to roll over and it was just great to get over the line. “

Josh Little with his best one-day international figures of four for 38 was the class act again as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 248 with 15 balls unused.

“Josh is remarkable,” said Doheny, “and it’s no coincidence he has been picked up in all these franchise leagues around the world, he really is our lead bowler and he showed that again today.

“Games with Zimbabwe always seem to close but this win hopefully gives us the momentum to turn up on Monday and take the series win.”