Ireland’s T20 World Cup game with Afghanistan abandoned without a ball bowled

T20 World Cup

The Irish team look on as the rain pours down at the MCG.

Ireland’s dream of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup received a major setback when this morning’s clash with Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was abandoned because of rain.

Both sides are awarded a point, moving Ireland, who shocked England on Tuesday, up to second in Group One, while Afghanistan remain bottom.

Play was scheduled to start at 5am UK time, only to be delayed. The game was eventually abandoned just before 7am.

Ireland next face holders and hosts Australia in Brisbane at 8am on Monday.